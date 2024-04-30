It might have taken a while, but it looks like the balmy summer weather is officially over in NSW

Yesterday, the Harbour City was blessed with the clear skies and high-20s temps we’ve become accustomed to – but it looks like our extended summer is finally coming to an end. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Sydney is set to see at least seven days of showers, with rain intensity set to increase over the next few days. Time to refresh yourself on the best things to do indoors in Sydney.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rainy weather will set in gently today (Tuesday, April 30) with between 2mm and 15mm of rain set to fall on the Harbour City. From here, we should expect rainfall to increase each day, picking up towards the end of the week, with up to 45mm of rain set to fall on Saturday. In other words: if you were planning on using this weekend for a picnic in one of Sydney’s beautiful parks, you might want to think again.

Rather than the intense bout of rainfall that hit Sydney back at the beginning of April, though, this week’s wet phase is looking a lot less dramatic. Slow-moving clouds are set to dominate our skies for at least the next seven days, with the BOM currently listing the chance of rain in Sydney between 80 and 90 per cent.

The grey turn in the sky won’t just be bringing in rain – we should also expect to see a significant drop in temperatures. According to timeanddate.com, yesterday Sydney saw temperatures reach 28°C, but the maximum temperature for the rest of the week is estimated at 21°C. Yep, time to crack out more wintery wardrobes.

Based on predictions by Accuweather, the rain is set to stay until next Thursday, April 9 – though even then, it’s looking like a degree of cloud cover is here to stay. Currently, next Thursday and Friday are looking like our best time to catch some rays, with the rain predicted to set in again next Saturday.

Learn more about the cloudy days ahead (and find out when we can expect our next bluebird day) over here.



