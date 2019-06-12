Where to score bargain cocktails during Negroni Week

Orange peels and cocktail stirrers at the ready, because Negroni Week is just around the corner. The global celebration of the stirred down apéritif takes place from June 24-30, but a whole bunch of bars are getting a run-up to the week and offering cocktails celebrations already.

Want to know where to where you can get involved in the action? Right now over at the Rocks' Rosetta you can get around cut-price $10 Negronis from 4-7pm every weekday, and try rum, tequila, and bourbon variations. For extra good karma they're donating a dollar from each cocktail to OzHarvest. The QT Hotel's revamped Parlour Cucina will stir you down a Negroni for just 10 bones from 5-7pm every night, plus there's live music and complimentary antipasti. It's also right next door to the State Theatre, making it an ideal spot for a pre-Sydney Film Festival tipple

Tuscan steak traditionalists Bistecca will host local artists, designers and illustrators doing live paintings inspired by the famous bitter-sweet cocktail from Jun 12-15.

In Surry Hills, the Clock will serve a dedicated menu of Negronis and from Wednesday June 26 to Sunday June 30 – they'll transform the Whisky Room into a Negroni Room, pouring barrel-aged cocktails.

Finally, Fratelli Fresh venues will have $10 Negronis for $7 during Negroni Week.

Keep your eyes peeled for more bars slinging specials all throughout Negroni Week.

