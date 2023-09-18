Woof woof! These Sydney venues are now offering barkuterie boards for your furry best friend

Now, you and your dog can enjoy a drool-worthy meal together at the pub

Do you ever get that soul-crushing look from your dog before you head out to the pub and leave them all alone? Well, sad look no more, because two Sydney venues have just launched barkuterie boards for your furry best friends, and yep, we’ll also take one pint and a water bowl, please.

Featuring three dog-friendly treats as well as some seasonal fruit and vegetables, the drool-worthy barkuterie boards cost from $12 and will be available at Surry Hills' the Winery and South Eveleigh’s BrewDog for the next month.

Pet Circle, Australia's largest online pet supplies store, has teamed up with the Sydney venues to make the magic happen, and we are barking thankful they have. Walk, run or sprint your way over for a barkuterie board now. One thing’s for sure, they will get those tails wagging. BYO ball.

