Timeout

Vegan burgers and fries at Mary's Circular Quay
Photograph: Supplied/Tom Wilkinson

You can get a $1 meal delivered to your house this weekend and this is not a drill

Doordash are pulling out all the stops

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Sydney, listen up. This weekend, Doordash is giving away $1 meals (yes, that’s just one dollarydoo), and they will be delivered straight to your door. We know, it’s all a lot.

When we hear the words '$1' and 'food' and 'home delivery' in one sentence, you can bet your bottom dollar that we’re interested. Running from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, Sydneysiders will be able to order an uno buck feed from the likes of Mary’s, Red Rooster, Betty’s Burger, Chargrill Charlie’s, Fishbowl, Ogalo, Rashays and NeNe chicken – and more options may pop up on your app when you go to order. 

RECOMMENDED: Best happy hours in Sydney

Obviously, nothing in life is free, and the fine print of this deal has a lot of little tidbits that are worth paying attention to:

  • First and foremost, you can only get a $1 feed on the Doordash app (obviously, you’ll need an account if you don’t have one already) 
  • You can only get a $1 meal from selected locations between 2pm and 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (August 25-27)  
  • The deal only applies to *selected* items on venues’ menus – don’t get too excited 
  • A small order fee applies to subtotal orders that total less than $15 (we don’t know how much, exactly, but an extra fee will apply) 
  • Only one $1 meal per person, per day 
  • All deliveries are subject to availability, and same goes for menu items, so you’ll only be in thrifty luck as long as the supplies don’t sell out 

Now that all that boring stuff is out of the way, get keen to eat something seriously yummy for a price that we haven’t seen in Sydney for, like, 76 years. 

In this economy? Sign us up. 

You can find out more and read all the fine print on Doordash’s website. 


Here's the latest news: 

Shark nets are staying on Sydney beaches this summer and people aren't happy about it 

An extra-bright new comet has just been discovered and it could be the next 'great comet' of our generation 

Could our dreams be coming true? Australia may be getting its own Disneyland

