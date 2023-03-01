We all love a Margarita. But perhaps, even more than that, we all love a free Margarita. Because, obviously.

From now, until Tuesday March 7, the salty booze gods over at Altos Tequila will be giving away 10,000 free Margaritas – PLUS the chance for one of ye lucky tequila swillers to win a very legit trip to Mexico. We’re all about this energy.

Free Margs are always a good time, and they're flinging out in a big way at selected venues across the country. For all of us in Sydney, you can grab yourself one all over town at the likes of: Tio’s, Employees Only, Strawberry Hills Hotel, Marrickville Bowling Club, Forresters in Surry Hills, Club 77, Hotel Ravesis and Li’l Darlin – along with a whole lot more.

So, how exactly does one get their paws on this zero-cost bev? Altos are packaging this as ‘Australia’s biggest Mexican wave’, but the premise is fairly simple: you register for a free marg by clicking right here, after which you'll get a free Margarita voucher sent to you by SMS that you can use at any one of the selected participating venues to claim a delicious and zesty cocktail. Registering will also pop you in the draw to win a trip to Mexico, so that’s pretty cool.

The ‘Mexican wave’ element of the situation refers to the fact that if you share the ‘wave’ (aka: a unique code) with your mates, and they sign up too, then you get an additional entry in the competition, making your chance of winning a coveted international trip to one of the most incredible places in the world 50 per cent more likely. How’s those odds?

If you’re keen to get in on the free drink action and to find out where the closest venue is to you, head over to their website.

Cheers to that.

