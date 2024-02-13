The best Taylor Swift-related events happening in Sydney

Darlinghurst’s Italian eatery Harry's by Giuls is hosting a bejewelled bottomless brunch, which comes with a 'Lavender Haze' cocktail upon arrival, followed by flowing booze. You’ll pair your drinks with ‘Get away carbs’ (arancini balls and Harry’s pizza bread); ‘Antipasto hero’ with burrata and olives; and a selection of pizzas with fries. There’ll also be a life-sized cut-out of Ms Swift so you can snap a pic, friendship bracelets, and DJs will be playing Taylor’s hits non-stop. You can check out the various dates it's taking place and make a booking for it here.
Swifties, get that red lip classic thing going on because the professional lover girl is almost in town and it's time to celebrate. Whether you're one of the lucky bunch who scored tickets to one of Tay Tay's shows, or you didn't so you're looking for other ways to get in on the fun, hit up the town with one of these quirky Taylor Swift-related events on in Sydney.
From 'getaway carbs' at bottomless brunch and Taylor-themed jet boat rides around Sydney Harbour, find how you'll be curing your Taylormania with our list below.