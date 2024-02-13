Sydney
picture of taylor swift singing
Shutterstock

The best Taylor Swift-related events and specials in Sydney

Party it up in style with these Swiftie-tailored celebrations around the city

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Swifties, get that red lip classic thing going on because the professional lover girl is almost in town and it's time to celebrate. Whether you're one of the lucky bunch who scored tickets to one of Tay Tay's shows, or you didn't so you're looking for other ways to get in on the fun, hit up the town with one of these quirky Taylor Swift-related events on in Sydney. 

From 'getaway carbs' at bottomless brunch and Taylor-themed jet boat rides around Sydney Harbour, find how you'll be curing your Taylormania with our list below. 

Want to get your hands on some merch in advance? Check out this how-to for buying The Eras Tour merch before the concert. 

Make sure you have all the intel on public transport to the Eras Tour at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

The best Taylor Swift-related events happening in Sydney

Lunch with your girl squad at this Swiftie bottomless brunch
Photograph: Supplied

Lunch with your girl squad at this Swiftie bottomless brunch

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Surry Hills

Darlinghurst’s Italian eatery Harry's by Giuls is hosting a bejewelled bottomless brunch, which comes with a 'Lavender Haze' cocktail upon arrival, followed by flowing booze. You’ll pair your drinks with ‘Get away carbs’ (arancini balls and Harry’s pizza bread); ‘Antipasto hero’ with burrata and olives; and a selection of pizzas with fries. There’ll also be a life-sized cut-out of Ms Swift so you can snap a pic, friendship bracelets, and DJs will be playing Taylor’s hits non-stop. You can check out the various dates it's taking place and make a booking for it here.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Sip away at this Eras Tour Themed High Tea
Photograph: Tribune Content Agency LLC / Alamy Stock Photo

Sip away at this Eras Tour Themed High Tea

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Barangaroo

The enchanting birdcages at at Crown Sydney's Teahouse will be transformed into a Swiftie heaven, with sweet and savoury snacks and photo opps, all soundtracked to Swift’s non-stop hits for an enchanting high tea. You’ll need to be with four others to enter, so tell your lover, and your squad (you can see more details here). The Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Themed High Tea will be available Thursday to Sunday, 2-5pm. It costs $125 per person, and that includes tea or coffee (Champagne and cocktails are also available to order at an additional cost). Make a booking here.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106082023/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Read more
Pre-party it up at The Argyle
Photograph: Supplied

Pre-party it up at The Argyle

  • Bars
  • The Rocks
  • price 1 of 4

Before the festivities officially kick off with Taylor's first Sydney show on Friday, February 23, The Argyle are hosting a 'Taylor Rave' on Thursday, February 22. Expect a whole lot of T-Swizzle songs, a 360 photobooth to show off your Eras outfit, and merch giveaways. Better yet, if you book a free ticket online here, you won't need to pay entry. Sounds like the perfect warm-up for the weekend of your wildest dreams.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106041634/image.jpg
Caitlyn Todoroski
 Contributor
Read more
Book online
Kick on at the Oxford Art Factory
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Kick on at the Oxford Art Factory

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 1 of 4

It's time to wear your best dress and dance fearless(ly) at the unofficial Taylor Swift After Party. Oxford Art Factory Gallery will be your hostess with the mostess as they play Tay Tay tune after tune and dish up Swiftie-themed cocktails. Show off all your bedazzling work and cowboy boots for the chance to win best Eras Tour costume for the night. You can buy tickets for the bash here

https://media.timeout.com/images/106041634/image.jpg
Caitlyn Todoroski
 Contributor
Read more
Boatpool karaoke with a Taylor Swift OzJet ride
Photograph: Supplied

Boatpool karaoke with a Taylor Swift OzJet ride

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney

As far as fearless experiences go in Sydney, this one's pretty up there. Not only can you hop in this getaway car (well, boat) and tour the city's gorgeous sights by the water, but the crew will be blasting T-Swizzle the whole journey for a very one-of-a-kind carpool karaoke experience. The Taylor Swift rides will be running from February 22 to 26. The rides have already started selling out so make sure you grab your tickets here

https://media.timeout.com/images/106041634/image.jpg
Caitlyn Todoroski
 Contributor
Read more
Book online
Test your knowledge at Taylor Swift Trivia

Test your knowledge at Taylor Swift Trivia

  • Bars
  • Newtown

Reckon you can rattle off T-Swift lyrics better than anyone you know? You can put that to the test at this free trivia revolving all around Taylor's lyrics, music videos and album covers. The trivia will be taking place at Kelly's On King in Newtown, Southern Cross Hotel in St Peters, Ambarvale Hotel in Ambarvale and a heap of other venues around Western Sydney that you can check out here (make sure you register you spot).

 

https://media.timeout.com/images/106041634/image.jpg
Caitlyn Todoroski
 Contributor
Read more
