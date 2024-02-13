The best Taylor Swift-related events happening in Sydney

Swifties, get that red lip classic thing going on because the professional lover girl is almost in town and it's time to celebrate. Whether you're one of the lucky bunch who scored tickets to one of Tay Tay's shows, or you didn't so you're looking for other ways to get in on the fun, hit up the town with one of these quirky Taylor Swift-related events on in Sydney.

From 'getaway carbs' at bottomless brunch and Taylor-themed jet boat rides around Sydney Harbour, find how you'll be curing your Taylormania with our list below.

Want to get your hands on some merch in advance? Check out this how-to for buying The Eras Tour merch before the concert.

Make sure you have all the intel on public transport to the Eras Tour at Sydney's Accor Stadium.