Is this Sydney’s bougiest silent disco? We think it might be. This Vivid, you can (silently) get down to beats from up high at the very top of Sydney's tallest building. Think 360 degree views of the city, lots of rainbow light and all-round good times.

Sydney Tower Eye has partnered up with Silent Sounds to put on an epic silent disco during Vivid this year. Running across three Friday nights on June 2, 9 and 16, this boogie fest is one with a serious edge – just don't hit it if you don't like heights.

As far as nightclub entry goes, $70 is a little on the pricier side, but when you're suspended 250 metres off the ground, the views you get of the city, combined with getting to escape the Vivid crowds make every dollar worth it. Let’s put it this way, if we had the option to be squished in a six-person deep crowd on George Street or bopping out on the Sydney Tower Eye observation Deck, we’d opt for the latter. A clear night’s view of Sydney from this famed building is already spectacular, but this is a chance to see the entire city really showing off.

Silent discos may have started as a gimmicky novelty, but we are all about getting to control our experience through volume, and getting to change the tunes that we bop to based on our own whims. At this silent disco, there will be three (yes, you read that right, three) live DJs spinning tunes, with RnB, techno and disco all on offer. You'll never want to suffer through a bad DJ set in a nightclub again.



At this particular silent disco, your ticket will include entry, headphones and access to the observation deck. There will be a bar and café for drinks and snacks and, of course, 360 degree views of a very illuminated city.

The event kicks off at 8pm and finishes at 11pm. You can grab your tickets here.

