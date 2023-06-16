Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vivid Silent Disco

  • Nightlife
  • Sydney Tower Eye, Sydney
  1. Crowd dancing with headphones
    Photography: Supplied/Merlin Entertainments
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. People dancing with headphones looking at the city
    Photography: Supplied/Merlin Entertainments
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. View of Sydney at night from high
    Photography: Supplied/Merlin Entertainments
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Watch the Vivid light displays at this crazy nightclub experience suspended over the city

Is this Sydney’s bougiest silent disco? We think it might be. This Vivid, you can (silently) get down to beats from up high at the very top of Sydney's tallest building. Think 360 degree views of the city, lots of rainbow light and all-round good times. 

Sydney Tower Eye has partnered up with Silent Sounds to put on an epic silent disco during Vivid this year. Running across three Friday nights on June 2, 9 and 16, this boogie fest is one with a serious edge – just don't hit it if you don't like heights. 

As far as nightclub entry goes, $70 is a little on the pricier side, but when you're suspended 250 metres off the ground, the views you get of the city, combined with getting to escape the Vivid crowds make every dollar worth it. Let’s put it this way, if we had the option to be squished in a six-person deep crowd on George Street or bopping out on the Sydney Tower Eye observation Deck, we’d opt for the latter. A clear night’s view of Sydney from this famed building is already spectacular, but this is a chance to see the entire city really showing off. 

Silent discos may have started as a gimmicky novelty, but we are all about getting to control our experience through volume, and getting to change the tunes that we bop to based on our own whims. At this silent disco, there will be three (yes, you read that right, three) live DJs spinning tunes, with RnB, techno and disco all on offer. You'll never want to suffer through a bad DJ set in a nightclub again. 


At this particular silent disco, your ticket will include entry, headphones and access to the observation deck. There will be a bar and café for drinks and snacks and, of course, 360 degree views of a very illuminated city.

The event kicks off at 8pm and finishes at 11pm. You can grab your tickets here.

Want more Vivid? 

Walk above Sydney on this incredible sky walk 

Do one of these incredible free, cheap and cool things in town for Vivid 

The best gigs and parties you can hit up in town this Vivid season

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytowereye.com.au/explore/events/silent-disco/
Address:
Sydney Tower Eye
Level 5
Westfield
108 Market St
Sydney
2000
Price:
$70
Opening hours:
8pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.