20 Chapel, a neighbourhood bistro with a focus on wood-fired cooking and farm-fresh produce, is now open in Marrickville. Corey Costelloe, the former culinary director of Rockpool Bar & Grill – recipient of Time Out Sydney’s Legend Award 2023 – is behind the 64-seater Chapel Street spot. Costelloe has teamed up with David Allison, an old friend, chef and owner of Stix Farm, found on the banks of the Hawkesbury River just north of Sydney, as well as Rockpool’s former maître d' Anthony Qalilawa, to bring 20 Chapel to life. As you’d expect from the team’s impressive CV, the menu features premium proteins alongside locally grown, seasonal and organic fruit, vegetables and herbs. We’re told Negronis are on tap, too.

But back to the meat. 20 Chapel is home to its own custom-made, wood-fired grill, and there’s an on-site aging room for hanging beef and pork, which allows the meat to develop more character and flavour. David Blackmore Wagyu is brought in whole and butchered, so the chefs can spotlight lesser-known cuts and minimise food waste. You’ll see it featured in dishes such as Blackmore Wagyu basturma (air-cured and spiced beef) paired with pickled cucamelons and ricotta, and cavatelli with a ‘white bolognese’.

Not big on meat? No worries. 20 Chapel also has fresh seafood on the menu, including dishes like grilled baby octopus with a burnt zucchini vinaigrette, and wood-fired market fish with Coppertree butter sauce. Veg-wise, we’ve got eyes for the potato wedges with crème fraîche and chilli jam, and broccoli with macadamias. For dessert, you could go for a bright passionfruit gelato or a chocolate flan, or both.

As for drinks, local brews from Philter Brewing and Young Henrys will be available, as will tipples from Ester Spirits and Poor Tom’s, and vino from Australia and across the globe.

Costelloe said, “I’m super excited to be opening up in Marrickville with Dave and Anthony and having access to produce from Dave’s farm, Stix, is unbelievable. Anthony ‘Chief’ and I have been mates since we were 13 years old, so going into business with him is something we've talked about many times over the years.”

