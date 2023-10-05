Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Burger Park

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
A fish burger at Burger Park
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

The Fish Shop's killer team has opened a cool burger joint slinging fresh ingredients amped up with salt-baked beetroot, fermented chilli and pickled pineapple

A cool new burger joint by an all-star team just opened in Sydney.

Called Burger Park, the fresh spot is by chef Joel Bennetts, hospitality entrepreneur Nathan Dalah and Nic Pestalozzi, who also own Fish Shop next-door in Bondi. If those names sound familiar, that's because Dalah and Pestalozzi also founded the ready-to-go Fishbowl empire alongside Casper Ettelson.

Pestalozzi says they want their customers to leave feeling great, so expect to see organic buns, grass-fed beef and lots of fresh salads on the menu – amped up with Bennett’s fun add-ons like salt-baked beetroot, fermented chilli and pickled pineapple.

Great flavours and quality ingredients will be brought to life in a concise menu of five burgers. Hits include a classic beef burger with chunky sauce, oak lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, onions and pickles on an organic bun. Us? We’d be going for the fish burg with crumbed barramundi, iceberg lettuce, tartare and salsa verde.

Bennetts said: “I have been getting asked what my favourite burger is on the menu and honestly it’s this cheeseburger – it’s not on the menu, but if you ask you will get it!” (You know what to do.)

Burger Park will have specials every weekend, and for added atmosphere, there will be live jazz held in the park on the first Friday of every month if you’re keen to swing on down.

Recommended:

These are the best burgers in Sydney

Thirsty? Check out the top bars in Bondi right now

Love seafood? Have a look at the finest seafood spots in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
17 Warners Ave
Bondi Beach
Sydney
2026
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5-8.30pm; Fri-Sun 11am-8.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.