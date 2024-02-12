Sydney
Casa Esquina

  • Restaurants
  • Balmain
Time Out says

Come to Casa Esquina for whole suckling pigs cooked on the parrilla grill and Limoncello-spiked Aperol Spritzes

Balmain is welcoming a fire-hot Argentian-inspired grill from the team who brought us Paddington-favourite Tequila Mockingbird and Mexican CBD restaurant Esteban. Sydney-based hospitality group Atticus Hospitality are the ones behind the stylish Casa Esquina, which is set to welcome guests from Thursday, February 15.

Casa Esquina has taken over a historic building on the corner of Elliott Street in Balmain, previously home to L'Unico and Efendy. Anchored by two gorgeous 80-year-old camphor laurel trees, the site has transformed into a white-washed and sun-drenched Argentine dream. Inside, the space is fitted out with natural stone, concrete and warm timbers with earthy colours – rust, sand and pebbles – set to evoke the Andes in Patagonia and the Aussie outback. And if you’re looking for a place to host your next soirée, Casa Esquina has a wine cellar which doubles as a private dining room.

Esquina’s head chef Will Quartel and Atticus Hospitality director Michael Fegent spent weeks travelling throughout Argentina in 2023 – as well as stints cooking over fire in the Aussie dessert – to ensure the offering at Casa Esquina is as authentic as possible. Come Tuesday and Wednesday lunchtimes only, the leafy courtyard will pump out Argentine-style street food, and on Sundays the custom-made parrilla grill will flame-cook suckling pig and lamb.

Other highlights on the menu include charred and flavoursome premium cuts of steak, including a whopping 1kg 60-day dry-aged Rangers Valley rib eye; four types of empanadas (think chicken and chorizo, roasted butternut squash and raclette, amongst others); stuffed Argentinian-style pizza called fugazzeta; Wagyu beef tongue pastrami with spigarello (a type of green vege) with capers and sauce tonatto; and sweet bread and prawn paella with Wagyu-fat chilli crunch. And while meat will be a focal point, your vege mates will be happy with black garlic pasta with stracciatella and pecorino; and smoked eggplant tempura with avocado and mustard greens.

Drinks wise, sommelier Sophie Gitterle has curated a wine list starring South American drops, as well as vino from Spain and Australia. Cocktails include Fernet Royale – a riff on Argentina’s popular drink, Fernet-Branca and Coke, as well as La Spritz Esquina, a fresh and fun Spritz made with Aperol, Limoncello, prosecco, frozen orange and orange bitters. 

Fegent says: “Balmain is especially close to my heart – I’m a Balmain local, and my son goes to school here. I remember the old days when the area was pumping and I want to contribute to bringing that back - now is the time with Casa Esquina.”

RECOMMENDED READS:

Keen to know what else is new? These are the best new restaurants in Sydney right now.

The Inner West’s new home of French fancies has parked up inside Rozelle’s Sackville Hotel – and it's a hit

Balmain’s oldest licensed pub has reopened after a massive refresh, channelling an elegant country feel with an ex-Rockpool chef leading the kitchen

Details

Address:
79 Elliott St
Balmain
Sydney
2041
Contact:
View Website
02) 9290 7033
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 11am-midnight; Sun 11am-10pm
