An ex-Bistro Moncur head chef is at the helm of the new Inner West French bistro where the classics are given a playful spin

Just like the Matildas, Martinis and the Britney memoir, French food is having a moment here in Sydney – if the wave of recent openings are anything to go by. Take for example, Parisian rock and roll wine bar Caravin, the gorgeous Charlotte Bar and Bistro, and South of France-inspired Martinez. And come Thursday, November 16, neighbourhood French bistro Chez Blue will be joining them when it swings open its doors to the public in Rozelle. Keen? Reservations are now open.

The 90-seater bistro and cocktail bar is owned by the Solotel group, who also oversee Sydney establishments the Clock and the Golden Sheaf, as well as Opera Bar, Aria, and Chiswick with chef Matt Moran.

Leading the kitchen will be Mark Williamson, who comes from Woollahra French institution Bistro Moncur. At Chez Blue, Williamson will be giving the classics a playful spin. Niçoise salad gets a glow-up to transform into a tuna tartare niçoise with potato galette, egg and green beans; peach and tomato will be paired with goat’s curd, fennel and almonds and plated to look like a French peach melba dessert; and chicken liver pate is served with a brûléed top to crack with some brioche, alongside housemade marmalade and pickles.

Plus, on the menu there’s a croque monsieur with melted Comté cheese to dip into; steak frites with sauce béarnaise; and Parisian gnocchi with herb crème fraîche and spring vegetables. Yum.

Pretty mosaic floor tiling, vintage lighting, and art sourced from Parasian vintage markets will set the glam French vibe. All that's left to do is order a bottle of French vino. C'est la vie!

