Jean-Paul El Tom of Baba's Place
Photograph: Supplied

Chef's Specials: Jean-Paul El Tom of Baba's Place

We chat with the chef behind Marrickville's coolest restaurant/garage on how he explores suburban cuisine and the 'Wog' experience as it relates to art and food

Written by Hugo Mathers
"Look, the moral of the story is that Sydney's fucked. Honestly there's too much good food."

Jean-Paul has a restless energy when he talks about the city's food scene. The self-appointed "Director of Flavour" at Marrickville's Baba's Place verges on melancholic in the knowledge that while there's always more food to taste in Sydney, there isn't nearly enough time to try it all.

Our conversation dips and dives into all kinds of tangents as he racks his brain to recall the best food he's had, "a lot of things blow my mind, but I forget, it's a problem I've got." He rattles off a directory of Sydney favourites that don't make the final cut for his list of the ultimate day eating in Sydney, with honourable mentions to 10 William Street's tiramisu, Hubert's pepper mushroom, El Khayal's meat hummus, Tany's miso eggplant, and Sixpenny's Murray cod. But in the end, he agrees to stop adding more to the meal, a moment of clarity: "I've really just derailed this structure, hey?" 

Jean-Paul was an engineer before opening up Baba's Place a year ago, but he always loved cooking and, critically, the Food Channel.

a lot of things blow my mind, but I forget, it's a problem I've got

"The only drawback I have with Chef's Table is there's not enough food," he complains. "There's a lot of talking heads, not much information, not much cooking, not much insight. It's just pretty much: ‘I'm here, I’m amazing, let's go.’"

After a few successful pop-ups, he found a permanent space in a red brick warehouse down an unassuming side-street between a poultry supplier and a plastics manufacturer. He admits he's got a chip on his shoulder because he's not a classically trained chef, so he always wants everything he does to be a bit different. Ultimately, the menu he designed is a miscellany of dishes reflecting the Sydney suburbia that he and his Baba co-owners grew up in, with nods to their diverse heritage across Lebanon, Macedonia and Greece.

I'll have to come back for another meal here. "Yeah, fucking oath. I'll be here working. Like an idiot."

Wanna know what the other chefs are saying? Check out the whole Chef's Specials series here.

So, what's Jean-Paul El Tom eating?

Snacks: An LCM and a Le Snak from the supermarket
Photograph: Anna Kucera

"I'd probably start off with some snacks from the supermarket - I think a Le Snak and an LCM bar. I just love 'em. They've got a good texture, a good mouth to 'em."

"I'd need to get all the snacks from Sixpenny too. They were incredible. Tony Schifilliti runs it now and it's a 6 or 7 course degustation, it's probably the best restaurant in Sydney. The first few courses are like snacks and they're just delectable. When I went there was a kangaroo tartare in a taco, some kind of savoury cheese donut, and like a fermented tomato tart."

Dessert: Strawberry ice cream from Mapo Newtown
Photograph: Katje Ford

  • Restaurants
  • Ice cream and gelato
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

"I'd definitely be getting ice cream from Mapo - whatever's seasonal at the time. The strawberry at the moment's fuckeded. It's vegan but it tastes like it's not vegan, it's so creamy but there's no dairy in there. They also make salted caramel and Mapo-tella (Mapo's Nutella) and you need to ask for that inside the cone. Usually they put it on top of the ice cream and two licks and it's gone. Ask to put it inside the cone and once you get towards the bottom there's this incredible transition zone between the ice cream and the fudge."

"Any iteration of the Ester’s sourdough ice cream. They take all their leftover sourdough and turn it into dessert so they don't waste it. You can fully taste the sourdough in the ice cream. There's always some kind of crunch around the edge which is just..." El Tom doesn't finish he sentence. Instead he just sighs heavily.

Nightcap: Any beer from Wildflower Brewing
Photograph: Katje Ford

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

“I’d get a Wildflower, probably. They’re a brewery around the corner. They make these… I’m just gonna call them beverages. I mean I don’t know if they’re wines or beers, I’m not really well-versed in the specifics, but it’s quite a free-flowing space for fermentation. They come up with some delectable concoctions.”

So what are they? “Look, they’re called beers but if you gave one to ten people, probably four people would say ‘that’s not beer’. I’m not gonna start describing what it is because I’d probably bastardise it. All I can say is that you drink it, you don’t get sick, you get tipsy and your body just feels rejuvenated.”

