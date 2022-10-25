Sydney
Interior of Baba's Place
Photograph: Supplied

The Chef's Specials Series

We chat to some of Sydney's best chefs about their inspirations and their favourite dishes around town

Written by Hugo Mathers
You've eaten their food, you've sipped their drinks, and you've enjoyed their extraordinary dedicated pulled from years in the hospitality biz. Now we're flipping the script and want to know exactly what makes Sydney's best chefs tick, what inspires them, and exactly what we should be eating on a night out.

Introducing: the Chef's Special series, where we sit down for an intimate chat with the biggest names in hospo (and the up-and-comers you should keep an eye on) to get a glimpse over the pass and into the minds of the folks behind your favourite restaurants.

Want to keep up with the best on the Sydney dining scene? Check out the winners of the 2022 Time Out Food and Drink Awards here.

Chef's Specials

Chef's Specials: Paul Farag of Aalia
Photograph: Supplied Aalia

Chef's Specials: Paul Farag of Aalia

  • Restaurants

Paul seems like a man who does his research. We sit in a quiet corner of his restaurant Aalia, under the cover of its flowing timber interior, looking out at the rain pounding on Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD, and he’s, well, reading his notes. It’s unsurprising from a chef whose menu design process consisted of studying cookery manuscripts dating way back to the 10th century.

Read more
Chef's Specials: Jean-Paul El Tom of Baba's Place
Photograph: Supplied

Chef's Specials: Jean-Paul El Tom of Baba's Place

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese

"Look, the moral of the story is that Sydney's fucked. Honestly there's too much good food." Jean-Paul has a restless energy when he talks about the city's food scene. The self-appointed "Director of Flavour" at Marrickville's Baba's Place verges on melancholic in the knowledge that while there's always more food to taste in Sydney, there isn't nearly enough time to try it all.

Read more
