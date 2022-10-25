Chef's Specials

Paul seems like a man who does his research. We sit in a quiet corner of his restaurant Aalia, under the cover of its flowing timber interior, looking out at the rain pounding on Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD, and he’s, well, reading his notes. It’s unsurprising from a chef whose menu design process consisted of studying cookery manuscripts dating way back to the 10th century.
You've eaten their food, you've sipped their drinks, and you've enjoyed their extraordinary dedicated pulled from years in the hospitality biz. Now we're flipping the script and want to know exactly what makes Sydney's best chefs tick, what inspires them, and exactly what we should be eating on a night out.
Introducing: the Chef's Special series, where we sit down for an intimate chat with the biggest names in hospo (and the up-and-comers you should keep an eye on) to get a glimpse over the pass and into the minds of the folks behind your favourite restaurants.