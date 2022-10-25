Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Paul Farag and his big fish
Photograph: Supplied Aalia

Chef's Specials: Paul Farag of Aalia

Drawing on centuries of Middle Eastern gastronomy, Farag is on a mission to change how Sydney views the ancient and complex cuisine

Written by Hugo Mathers
Advertising

Paul seems like a man who does his research. We sit in a quiet corner of his restaurant Aalia, under the cover of its flowing timber interior, looking out at the rain pounding on Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD, and he’s, well, reading his notes. It’s unsurprising from a chef whose menu design process consisted of studying cookery manuscripts dating way back to the 10th century.

“I found out that the oldest cookbooks in the world were Middle Eastern,” he says. “It was actually a bit of a revelation to me because you always think that French is the forefather of all cookery. It changed my perception on food and I went down a massive rabbit hole.”

For a chef with Egyptian heritage who has worked at some of Sydney’s best restaurants, he discovered the wonders of North African and Middle Eastern cuisine relatively late in his journey.

It changed my perception on food and I went down a massive rabbit hole

“I started cooking Italian food as most chefs did. I left that and went into new-age modern Australian of the early noughties, at a place called the Summit, which was really cool to a young 17, 18-year-old kid. You know, brushing glasses with chlorophyll paint made from parsley, all that sort of wanky stuff.”

From there Paul joined the Four in Hand (“a lot of nose-to-tail cookery, whole animal kind of stuff”), before a year at Gordon Ramsey’s Pétrus in London. After that he opened up his own bistro (“didn’t last very long”) before returning to Sydney and the Four in Hand as head chef. Following spells at Monopole and Fish Butchery, he got the opportunity to head-up Nour, his first go at Middle Eastern cuisine, which for him, as he describes, “was like the last frontier.” 

I guess the brief was: a Middle Eastern cuisine that no one had ever seen

In March 2022, the group behind Nour opened up Aalia, and Paul was tasked with designing a whole new Middle Eastern menu. It’s then that he delved into the cookery archives for inspiration and his personal fascination with the history of the dishes is palpable. 

“I guess the brief was: a Middle Eastern cuisine that no one had ever seen. We don’t have tabbouleh on the menu, we don’t have hummus on the menu. I don’t have all the stereotypical stuff. I want something to showcase that Middle Eastern food can be so much more.” 

It sounds fun. “Er, yeah. I’m giving you the good parts.”

So, what's Paul Farag eating?

Starter: the Will Sandwich at Saga
Photograph: Supplied

Starter: the Will Sandwich at Saga

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Enmore
  • price 1 of 4

“A friend of mine, Andy Bowdy, runs Saga in Enmore. He’s famous for making crazy cakes, but he created something last year in lockdown which is like a Vietnamese crusty roll. He basically does a herbed crusted schnitzel, buffalo mozzarella, and a beurre noisette with capers, lemon, garlic and parsley poured over the top of it.”

Read more
Advertising
Dessert: Date Tart at Rockpool Bar and Grill
Photograph: Supplied

Dessert: Date Tart at Rockpool Bar and Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

“There’s two, and you can’t make me pick between them. First is the date tart at Rockpool Bar and Grill. If you ask anyone in Sydney they’ll be able to tell you exactly what it is. Basically a tart shell with dates in it and a custard over the top. They half-bake it so the custard is still oozing and the dates go nice and soft.

“Second is the strawberry mascarpone cake at Lorraine’s Patisserie. Lorraine is actually the creator of Rockpool’s date tart from when she used to work there. Now she has her own pastry shop around the corner. So both of my picks are actually her desserts.”

Read more
Nightcap: A Southside at Cantina OK!
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Nightcap: A Southside at Cantina OK!

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

“There used to be a drink at this bar but it’s now shut. The bar was called This Must Be the Place and the drink was Bella Fonte, a kind of Spritz. I used to drink there every Sunday  –  we’d stay all afternoon pounding these drinks back. But I do love a Southside. It’s just gin, lemon, mint and sugar. It’s really good on a hot summer’s day.”

And favourite place for that  – or is it good anywhere? “No there are some pretty shit ones. A lot of shit ones. I know Cantina OK! Anything you get there is going to be really good.”

 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.