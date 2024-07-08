This Wednesday (July 10), a 100-year-old warehouse in Newtown will swing open its doors to a modern Mexican restaurant and bar with a seriously good chef at the helm. Called Comedor, which means dining room in Spanish (it's a nod to gathering around a table and sharing delicious food and good times), the new restaurant is led by head chef Alejandro Huerta, who has drawn on his Mexican heritage to create the menu, as well as his time on the pans at some of the world’s best restaurants: Pujol in Mexico City and Noma in Copenhagen. Most recently, Huerta has been at El Primo Sanchez, winner of Time Out Sydney's Best Bar 2023, as well as Glebe’s No.92 and Manly’s Chica Bonita. He has teamed up with venue manager and agave-admirer Kieran Took (ex-Tio’s and Big Poppa’s), and the warehouse owner, Newtown local and Mexico lover Walter Shellshear, to bring Comedor to life.

Huerta said: “I love my culture and Mexican food, but I don’t like doing the same thing everyone else is doing. I want to make sure Comedor is seen as a place where you go to have a great time and experience new flavours, and I’m looking forward to being able to really show who I am and what I’m passionate about.”

Took adds that you can expect to find “a fresh Mexican perspective with a laid-back Australian attitude” at Comedor and honestly, that sounds right up our alley.

The share-style menu features things like scallops with a corn miso vinaigrette, wattleseed and saltbush; kingfish tostada with ’nduja, pineapple and spring onion; linguine with pipis, chilpachole butter (made from chilli and shellfish) and nasturtium; and pork chop with salsa verde, chilacayote (a type of fruit) and purslane (a type of herb). For dessert, there’s a chocoflan with dulce de leche and light creme caramel and honestly: yum.

The slick industrial space, which has been designed by Sydney-based Welsh and Major, features pops of deep blues, earthy reds and buttery straw yellows. There's timber banquette seating, a 16-foot stone bar for knocking back Mexican spirits and considered cocktails curated by Took, and, of course, a big communal dining table for good times.

Comedor will be offering a three-course lunch for $35, a daily happy hour from 3-5pm where you can order a kingfish tostada, prawn taco or scallop and score half-price beers and wine, and a dinner set menu for $79 per person. Bienvenido, Comedor!

