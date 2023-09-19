Time Out says

This bite-sized sandwich shop prides itself on being the first schiacciateria in Australia

If your lunchtime hankerings lean on the side of carbs, meats and cheese, then it’s time to make friends with Diego and Co Traditional Italian Deli. This humble Tuscan sandwich shop, located just metres from Wynyard Station, serves up real deal schiacciateria – think of this as a cross between focaccia and flatbread – with generous fillings including the finest selection of Italian cheeses and salumi.

Trust the boss and order Diego’s Fave schiacciata (meaning squashed or smashed in Italian), which comes loaded with smoked pancetta, fresh burrata, wild broccoli, smoked provolone and 'nduja. For a true taste of Tuscany, there’s the Italian with 100 per cent Italian buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto, tomato and salsa verde; or for something fresher, there’s the Mediterranean with grilled zucchini, marinated eggplants, rocket and fior di latte mozzarella.

Each schiacciata is a labour of love, inspired by traditional recipes passed down through generations of owner Diego Iaccarino’s Italian family. Other hometown classics include the ever-popular Bologna with mortadella, chopped pistachio and burrata cream; and the veg-friendly Caprese with tomato, fior di latte mozzarella and basil pesto.

This pint-sized sandwich shop also serves up daily-changing pasta, pizza and salad specials, along with authentic Italian coffee and a small pantry of top-notch Italian goods including salumi, biscuits and soda.

We say, ditch the white bread and bring on the carby goodness at Australia’s first schiacciateria.