Don’t Tell Uncle

  • Restaurants
  • Cammeray
A delicious spread of food at Don’t Tell Uncle
Photograph: Supplied
Expect fun takes on Indian classics at this new lower north shore restaurant, just like its sibling, Don’t Tell Aunty

If you’re a fan of Surry Hills’ colourful non-traditional Indian restaurant Don’t Tell Aunty, then we’ve got good news for you. Its new sibling, Don’t Tell Uncle, is opening on Friday, July 7 on Miller Street, Cammeray, spotlighting flavours found across India, from Kashmir to Punjab and Goa.

The best bit? Some of Don’t Tell Aunty’s greatest hits, including cheese naan with blue cheese, mozzarella, cheddar and spices; and crisp cauliflower with a house-made tomato chilli sauce – will all be making an appearance.

Indian-born co-owners and best mates Varan Deep and Jai Singh are excited to welcome guests into their new lower north shore digs, making sure everyone has a good time.

Deep says: Both at Don’t Tell Aunty and our new venue, Don’t Tell Uncle, we always strive to ensure that everyone leaves our door with a big smile and an experience to remember.”

Just like Don’t Tell Aunty, you can expect to find some fun takes on Indian classics at Don’t Tell Uncle. Kick off your meal with Indian fried chicken; and ‘happy shots’, which are chutney in a semolina shell. Other highlights on head chef Singh’s (ex Surjit’s Indian Restaurant in Annandale) menu include Australian lamb chops with Indian spices and pickled cabbage; tandoori tikka chicken with spices and mint sauce; palak paneer (cottage cheese) with spinach, ginger and garlic; and soy makhani – Don’t Tell Uncle’s vegan take on butter chicken.

Don’t Tell Uncle is a great one for vegos and vegans, with a lot of plant-based options to choose from.

Eat your way around the best Indian restaurants in Sydney

If you're in the area, check out Josh Niland's seafoodfood restaurant Petermen

Check out the top places to eat in the city

Address:
504 Miller St
Cammeray
Sydney
2026
View Website
(02) 9221 5127
Opening hours:
Fri-Sun 11am-2.30pm; Mon-Sun 5.30-10pm
