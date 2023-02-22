Time Out says

In a fresh move for the seafood royalty, Josh Niland’s new lower North Shore venue heroes vegetables as well as fish, plus it’s open for brunch on Sundays

In excellent news for lovers of creatures of the sea (and plants), king of seafood Josh Niland and his wife Julie have swung open the doors to their new 60-seat restaurant and bar.

Located on Sydney’s north shore in St Leonards, the restaurant is called Petermen – a nod to the 1400s when fishermen were known as Petermen, in the tradition of their patron, Saint Peter.

Championing Australian vegetables and seafood – Niland knows his fishers by name, and only works with farmers who uphold sustainable practices – Petermen is the fifth string to the power couple's bow. There's a Saint Peter Hotel already in the works to open in the later half of this year, joining the other reputable venues of Saint Peter, Fish Butchery and Charcoal Fish.

The menu, which will be overseen by head chef Joshua Osborne, is broken up into sections: essentials; raw; preserved; charcoal king; for the table; sides; and desserts. Highlights include saltbush empanadas; Flinders Island scallops with Tasmanian horseradish; Manjimup marron and curry butter; and line-caught coral trout with chimichurri. There’s also an epic Mooloolaba yellowfin tuna chateaubriand for four. Good news for ye early risers, Petermen is also open for brunch on Sundays. We like the sounds of the Ballina spanner crab croissant; and smoked murray cod bacon and maple pancakes.

The chef and restaurateur is well regarded in Australia and around the world for being a pioneer for the fin-to-tail seafood movement that champions using the whole fish and not just the one fillet, with his work revolutionising the way we think about seafood.

As well as making sense economically and environmentally, Niland’s cooking is first-class (if you haven’t tried his yellowfin tuna cheeseburger, you haven’t lived). Plus, it allows him to continue to be creative in the kitchen and push the boundaries of what we can do with food, including making ice-cream from the whites of fish eyes (we’re not kidding: we've eaten said fisheye ice-cream and can vouch for the fact that it's delicious).

Bright, with colourful artworks by Australian artist Ken Done, the décor and interiors have been created by Julie Niland (like the couple’s other venues). It’s the kind of place you can pop in for oysters and a snack, a special occasion dinner, or a relaxed Sunday brunch with the family.

You can stay updated with all things Petermen on their website, and you can make a booking here.

Find out more about Saint Peter.