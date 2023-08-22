Sydney
Funda

Time Out says

The CBD is gaining a funky Korean restaurant with Y2K vibes and food by a two Michelin-starred chef

Expect Seoul food with a side of funk at Funda, a modern Korean restaurant that’s opening in Sydney on Tuesday, August 28, by the Firestone team.

Located on Pitt Street, Funda will be a 120-seat venue with Y2K vibes serving remixes of traditional Korean food with modern European touches.

There are two seriously good chefs at the helm, including executive chef Jung-su Chang, who's been the executive chef at South Korea’s two Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik Seoul, where he has held the stars for four consecutive years. Chang will be cooking alongside head chef Chris Kim, who’s worked at award-winning Tetsuya’s and Sepia. So you can expect the food to be on-point.

Speaking of food, there will be snacks like Korean potato pancake with bulgogi (korean barbecue beef) and parmesan cheese; grilled leek with stracciatella cheese, pistachio, chilli relish, and soy sauce; and calamari with soy pickled seaweed, seaweed crumble, celery, and mustard cress.

Plus, Korean fried chicken wings with house-made pickled radish and gochujang sauce (a fermented chilli paste); Korean pancake with fresh fish and chilli relish; and a Wagyu steak with anchovy ssamjang (a spicy paste), radish kimchi and vegetables.

Chang says: “Honing in on traditional Korean recipes and experimenting with fresh and local Australian produce, I believe we have created a menu that is like no other currently on the Sydney food scene.”

Neon blue splashes, olive-green banquette seating, and a slick bar adds character to the space. And if you come along on Thursday to Saturday nights, there will be live DJs pumping tunes on the decks.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
50 Pitt St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat noon-late
Loading animation
