Time Out says

The CBD is gaining a funky Korean restaurant with Y2K vibes and food by a two Michelin-starred chef

Expect Seoul food with a side of funk at Funda, a modern Korean restaurant that’s opening in Sydney on Tuesday, August 28, by the Firestone team.

Located on Pitt Street, Funda will be a 120-seat venue with Y2K vibes serving remixes of traditional Korean food with modern European touches.

There are two seriously good chefs at the helm, including executive chef Jung-su Chang, who's been the executive chef at South Korea’s two Michelin-starred restaurant Jungsik Seoul, where he has held the stars for four consecutive years. Chang will be cooking alongside head chef Chris Kim, who’s worked at award-winning Tetsuya’s and Sepia. So you can expect the food to be on-point.

Speaking of food, there will be snacks like Korean potato pancake with bulgogi (korean barbecue beef) and parmesan cheese; grilled leek with stracciatella cheese, pistachio, chilli relish, and soy sauce; and calamari with soy pickled seaweed, seaweed crumble, celery, and mustard cress.

Plus, Korean fried chicken wings with house-made pickled radish and gochujang sauce (a fermented chilli paste); Korean pancake with fresh fish and chilli relish; and a Wagyu steak with anchovy ssamjang (a spicy paste), radish kimchi and vegetables.

Chang says: “Honing in on traditional Korean recipes and experimenting with fresh and local Australian produce, I believe we have created a menu that is like no other currently on the Sydney food scene.”

Neon blue splashes, olive-green banquette seating, and a slick bar adds character to the space. And if you come along on Thursday to Saturday nights, there will be live DJs pumping tunes on the decks.

RECOMMENDED: