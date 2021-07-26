Gnocchi is having a bit of a moment in Sydney and we are here for it.

The team behind Australia’s first dedicated gnoccheria, Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers, has opened their first New South Wales venue after conquering Queensland, with six potato palaces already under its belt. From humble beginnings as a food stall in Brisbane, the franchise opened its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant in 2017 and has since cornered the market for all things gnocchi.

Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers' new home is on north King Street in Newtown, joining the bustling dining district (recently voted by Sydneysiders as the city's coolest street) alongside neighbours Mapo, Cafe Paci, Bella Brutta and La Favola. Already, locals are loving it. “The people of Newtown are great, they are very supportive and genuinely wish us well,” says co-founder Ben Cleary-Corradini. Along with partner Theo Roduner, Clear-Corradini has been overseeing the challenge of opening a restaurant in the midst of yet another lockdown, honing in on ensuring customers have a consistently great experience against the odds.

Unlike other Italian joints, you won’t find any other pasta on their menu. In fact, you won’t find much of anything non-gnocchi, other than a side salad here and a couple of desserts there. It's very much of the mentality that if you’re going to do one thing, you’d better do it damn well. You can select your serve of perfectly pillowy potato morsels in six finishes, like creamy lobster and barramundi, a winter classic of wild mushrooms with truffle and a hearty pork and fennel sausage, all made with organic ingredients.

While we can’t dine in at their minimalist 60 seater venue just yet, takeaway and delivery is going gangbusters. “We've been able to focus on this offering and really nail it. Sure for customers there is nothing like dining in a fun warm inviting atmosphere which we can't wait to offer but our gnocchi is also a dish just as well enjoyed on the comfort of your couch at home.” Well, we know what we're having for dinner.