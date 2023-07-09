Time Out says

Room Ten’s OG founder has opened another sweet spot in Darlinghurst, with a focus on house-made ingredients and local produce

Daniel Blackman is the OG founder of one of Sydney’s best cafés, Potts Point’s Room Ten. Now, along with partner Faye Montalban, he’s opened up another spot in Darlinghurst called Kaska, with a focus on house-made ingredients and local produce. Brunch, anyone?

Come for generous servings, hearty flavours, and fresh, seasonal produce. Like we said, a bunch of things are made in house, including hot smoked salmon, pickles and ferments like kimchi, hot sauces and chilli oils.

The team is keen on working local suppliers, so you’ll find pastries (including a miso caramel slice) by Tonton Bread in Surry Hills; coffee roasted by Mecca in Alexandria; bread is baked fresh by Fiore in Mcmahons Point; and cold cuts by Quatro Stelle and Pino’s. Like the sweet stuff? Local honey is home grown in Paddington.

Kaska’s menu highlights include the ‘best ploughman's in town’, with smoked leg ham, cheddar cheese, jammy egg, house-made pickles and sourdough; plant-based roast pumpkin and ferments bowl with lemony quinoa, brown rice, fermented beetroot and tahini dressing; and a bang bang chicken sandwich with pulled chicken, Sichuan sauce and slaw. Plus, a house-smoked salmon salad with horseradish sour cream dressing, potatoes, green beans and salad leaves; and house-fermented kimchi pancake with a crunchy salad, fresh herbs, edamame, gochujang (a Korean spicy paste) dressing and boiled egg.

Styled by Chloe McCarthy (ex-Vogue living), inside you’ll find earthy tones, florals by September Florists, lush greenery donated by Potted Sydney, and revolving art curated by M Contemporary Gallery.

