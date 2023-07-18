Time Out says

A fresh new sushi bar has landed in Barangaroo and it's offering what could quite possibly be Sydney’s cheapest omakase.

Not sure what omakase is? Essentially, it’s an ancient Japanese dining experience where guests sit back and relax and leave the ordering up to the chefs.

Starting at $60 per person, Kokumai’s omakase is more affordable than Sokyo’s and Nobu’s – which is more around the $200 mark – and comes with eight pieces of chef’s special omakase sushi with just-plucked-from-the-sea seafood, one hand roll and a miso soup. There is also an $80 and $100 option if you want to go all out. Though, just like those flash restaurants, here the chefs will prepare the sushi and sashimi in front of you and personally serve you.

Meaning black rice in Japanese, Kokumai also has a sushi train – so it’s great if you want to stroll by for a few plates and then head back to the office. Plus, there’s also poke bowls, nigiri, signature rolls – including fresh tuna with cucumber, tobiko, and Kokumai spicy sauce. You'll also find prawn tempura with cucumber, avo, tobiko and teriyaki sauce, and hot dishes incuding miso toothfish.

Roll on over and check it out for yourself.

