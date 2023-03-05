Time Out says

While summer may be over for another year, there sure is something fresh and salty in the air here in Sydney. Take for example the recent opening of several banging seafood restaurants like Petermen and Beau Bar. And pretty soon, there will be yet another coastal-inspired restaurant and wine bar to throw into the mix. Enter: Longshore, helmed by hospitality legends and ex-Hartsyard owners, Jarrod Walsh and Dorothy Lee (Dot). We are most certainly here for it.

Sydneysiders collectively let a tear slip in 2022 when Walsh and Lee announced they were closing their beloved Newtown diner after a decade. Though it wasn’t long before they let their legions of fans know that they had their eyes and hearts set on the former Automata in the Old Clare Hotel for a new venture. Good things don't always come to an end.

Slated to open mid-April, Longshore is a 100-seat seafood-driven restaurant and wine bar in Chippendale – the first of its kind for the inner city suburb. Head chef Walsh grew up fishing, camping and exploring in Port Macquarie on the NSW North Coast. He and Lee have both drawn on their childhoods and travels to create the menu at Longshore, which will be showcasing produce sustainably sourced from Australia’s coastline alongside Asian techniques and flavours.

“All these things I learnt as a child, such as how to catch a fish and prepare it, play a huge part in the menu,” says Walsh.

You can experience their creations through a five-course tasting menu, as well as a ten-course snack flight featuring both cold and hot dishes. While there will always be three ‘fish of the day’, and core proteins like Wagyu and pork on the menu, Lee says it will be changing frequently based on seasons and what’s available from their local producers. Though we do know some dishes that are guaranteed to be on the opening line-up like glazed green lip abalone crumpet with guanciale (an Italian cured meat) and sansho pepper; steamed sand whiting with xo pipi butter, green garlic and native greens; and grilled Westholme Wagyu tri-tip with bone marrow sauce and smoked fat.

Pair with a cocktail made from the kitchen’s leftover produce such as a Strawberry Old-Fashioned made with zero-waste, house-infused strawberry whisky. Or take a refreshing drop from the mostly-white leaning list, available in both glasses or or carafe. Choose to sit in one of a handful of seats outside, at the upstairs bar, or in the main dining area where you can see all the action in the kitchen.

Coastal art, a sandy terrazzo kitchen bench, natural furnishings and pops of blue mustards and olive greens complete the look of Longshore, transporting you from the city to the sea, minus the sand.

Longshore will be open for lunch Friday to Sunday and dinner, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates here.

