Inner Sydney neighbourhood Chippendale has ranked in the top 10 of Time Out’s Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World list for 2024. It’s been named 7th coolest neighbourhood in the world, due to its huge diversity of offerings, including a free concert space, an Asian food alley, a gamers’ paradise and all-night pubs.

This news is even cooler when you consider that “Chippo” beat out neighbourhoods in big, banging cities such as New York, Paris, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Buenos Aires and Montreal. (Plus Melbourne, whose cool ’hood Windsor made it to spot #10.)

Chippendale – sandwiched between two of Sydney’s biggest unis (Sydney Uni and UTS) – is so cool because it's evolved into a buzzing, community-rich neighbourhood where people love to live and play. It not only serves up great restaurants like Ester and Longshore, but a huge diversity of offerings, such as:

Last year, Sydney suburb Enmore, in the Inner West, came in at a cool #17 in the annual rankings, but Chippendale is a whole ten spots up from there.

There were a total of four Aussie cities on Time Out's list of 38 coolest neighbourhoods – as well as Chippendale and Melbourne's Windsor, Perth's vibrant cultural and nightlife hub of Northbridge ranked 21st, while Adelaide's hip-meets-heritage suburb Norwood came in at number 35.

Photograph: Anna Kucera

To create the annual rankings, Time Out surveyed its our global team of on-the-ground writers and editors to determine the coolest neighbourhood in their city is right now, and why. Time Out’s global editors then narrowed down the selection and ranked the list, vetting each neighbourhood against criteria including food, drink, arts, culture, street life, community and one-of-a-kind local flavour. The result is a list that celebrates the most unique and exciting pockets cities around the world – especially their quirks.

Here’s the full list of 38 Time Out Coolest Neighbourhoods from around the globe:

Notre-Dame-du-Mont, Marseille Mers Sultan, Casablanca Pererenan, Bali Seongsu-dong, Seoul Kerns, Portland Stokes Croft and St Pauls, Bristol Chippendale, Sydney Príncipe Real, Lisbon Glória, Rio de Janeiro Windsor, Melbourne Zablocie, Krakow Little River, Miami Saint-Henri, Montreal Punavuori, Helsinki Gakugeidaigaku, Tokyo Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh Flatbush, New York Friedrichshain, Berlin East City, Cape Town Belleville, Paris Northbridge, Perth Strathbungo, Glasgow Chacarita, Buenos Aires Leyton, London Inchicore, Dublin East Hollywood, Los Angeles Ekkamai, Bangkok San Rafael, Mexico City Mount Pleasant, Washington DC Bonfim, Porto Palace District, Budapest Brewerytown, Philadelphia Kowloon City, Hong Kong Logan Square, Chicago Norwood, Adelaide Osu, Accra Orchard, Singapore Union Square, Boston

