Once upon a time, Martin Place wasn’t much of a destination – it was largely known for the steady stream of CBD office workers who simply used the strip as part of their daily commute. But in recent times, this concourse has become a true dining and nightlife precinct, playing host to hotspots including Cabana Bar and Botswana Butchery. Now we can add L’uva to that list.

L’uva is a pasta and wine bar inspired by those in Rome. It’s in the MLC Centre, on the piazza right near Martin Place’s water feature, and it’s the perfetto spot for an after-work catch-up, a date, or a pre-show meal when you’re heading to the nearby Theatre Royal Sydney.

When you think of pasta, you might think of a heavy meal that will leave you ready for sleep, but L’uva’s executive chef Simone Solido, from Italy, serves up a menu that is fresh, light, sophisticated and innovative.

Sit at one of the tables on the piazza for a hit of people-watching with your lunch or dinner, or park yourself at the marble bar for aperitivo with an Italian-style cocktail or beer, and some antipasti – think olives, Sydney rock oysters, a selection of cured meats and cheese, or pittole (fried bread with anchovy, tomato and onion).

The menu is designed to share, and the flavour combos are inventive – the beef tartare is prepared with charcoal oil; the marinated king fish is served with horseradish puree, cabbage and strawberry caviar; and the king prawns are dressed in a campari reduction.

You certainly won’t find spag bol on the menu. Instead, the spaghetti aglio olio e peperoncino comes with sea urchin; the gnocchi is served with Moreton bay bugs, squid ink and majorana oil (which gives it a warm, herbaceous flavour); and the risotto gets a kick from coffee powder.

If you’re in the mood for more, there are fish, steak and vegetable mains, and plenty of sides and desserts to work your way through.

Being a wine bar, the vino list is extensive, and mainly splits its attention between Italian and South Australian drops. The aperitif list is also impressive, and you’ll find a range of Italian-inspired cocktails (like the L’uva with Aperol, prosecco, gin, triple sec and lemon) alongside the classics.

If you’d like to dip into all of it, order the Let Us Feed You tasting menu, for $75 per person. Then there’s their Pre-Theatre Menu: two courses plus a glass of wine for $65.

They also cater for tighter budgets – on Pasta Vino Mondays, you can nab a bowl of pasta and a glass of selected wine for $30, and they have a happy hour on Tuesdays, from 4-6pm (beers for $8 and a glass of wine for $10).

We l’uva that.

