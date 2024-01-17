Sydney
Malika Bakehouse Surry Hills

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
Time Out says

Flavour, spice and freshly baked treats have landed in Surry Hills with the opening of a Turkish café and bakehouse

Look, bacon and eggs are good. Great, even. But when we see Turkish chilli scrambled eggs with sweet housemade tomato chutney, peppers and crusty bread; and fried eggs with spicy beef sausage, crunchy cucumber, sweet tomato, creamy feta, tahini and more on Turkish bread, we’re making a beeline to that. And if you’re wondering where you can get just that, we’ve got good news, as Turkish bakery and café Malika Bakehouse has opened a second location in Surry Hills –  joining the OG Botany outpost – bringing flavour, spice and freshly baked goods to Crown Street.

Co-owner Efe Topuzlu said to Time Out: "We really want there to be more Turkish representation in the heart of the city, so that’s why we wanted to open a second bakehouse. And we love hanging out here in Surry Hills! So it’s great we have a café here, too.”

And while the menu spans sandwiches, brekkie and pastries, this isn't your average café. Instead, the flavours are inspired by Topuzlu’s Turkish heritage. Stand-outs on the all-day menu include crisp and golden spinach, feta and ricotta gözleme with a mint yoghurt cacik (a cool and refreshing side); the rainbow vegan bowl with herby falafel, avo, pickles, red cabbage, walnuts and earthy beetroot; and the Malika burger with an Angus beef pattie, cheddar, cheese, pickled onion, harissa aioli with chips. There are five sambos to choose from, like sucuk (Turkish beef sausage) and egg; poached chicken and avo; and grilled halloumi with olives, salad and zaatar, as well as freshly made sweet and savoury pastries (and Turkish delight!).

Drinks-wise, coffee is by Marrickville’s Deluca Coffee; there are cold-pressed juices, hot teas; and Surry Hills’ signature iced Turkish coffee (which you can only get here) made with a touch of rose syrup, whipped cream and pistachios.

Next time you’re in town and wondering what to eat for brekkie or lunch, make a beeline to Malika Bakehouse. Bacon and eggs can wait.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
515 Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 6am-3pm; Sat-Sun 7am-3pm
