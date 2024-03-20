Sydney
Marani Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
  1. People at a deli counter
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
  2. Cheese window at a deli
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
Time Out says

The careful curation of each element in this Newtown delicatessen will remind you just how exceptional the humble meat and cheese can be

Nonnas, mémés and bebias unite. This cosy deli in Newtown is all about bringing you that impossible-to-find-in-Aus produce that will give you a taste of home and your childhood. Here, shelves are stocked with jars upon jars of delicious preserves, olives and sauces, and loads more.

Owner Alex Grenouiller has brought together all the elements of his heritage and travels to craft a deli that is equal parts French, Italian and Georgian. Growing up and training to be a chef in France qualifies Alex in all things Francophile cuisine, while his partner’s Sicilian heritage lends to the scrumptious Italian desserts. His travels to Georgia are the inspiration behind the Deli’s name - Marani meaning ‘cellar’ in Georgian.

The cheeses at Marani are sourced from all corners of the globe – as near as NSW’s South Coast paddocks and as far as the Alps of France. Alex’s grandma and mother-in-law collaborate to bake all the fresh almond biscotti that are topped with handmade glacé cherries. The bread for the baguette sandwiches are sourced hot each morning from local bakers. Need we go on? Authenticity is at the heart of this joint.

As if the community presence needed to be strengthened any further, Marani Deli plays host to a range of events showcasing local producers, from wine nights inspired by the Georgian ‘supra’ feasts and Parisian caves à manger (wine served with small dishes), to local oyster deliveries on Saturdays.

RECOMMENDED: 

These are the best restaurants in Newtown right now

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski

Details

Address:
7&8/80 Wilson St
Newtown
Newtown
2042
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon 10am-6.30pm; Tue-Wed closed; Thu-Fri 10am-6.30pm; Sat 9.30am-3.30pm; Sun 9.30am-12.30pm
