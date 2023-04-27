Time Out says

What do you get when you combine a Michelin-trained chef and a hole-in-the-wall taco joint? You get Nativo Mexican, a colourful and tiny taqueria, which opened in Sydney’s Pyrmont in late 2022 – and boy we're glad they did.

The casual, alfresco spot is run by Oaxaca-born Manuel Diaz and his wife Diana Farrera. Diaz – who has worked in some of Mexico City’s best kitchens, as well as Michelin-starred restaurant La Chevre d'Or in France and Bar Patrón and Santa Catarina here in Sydney – has drawn on his experience and heritage to create the menu and space.

What the eatery lacks in size – Nativo can seat just 14 guests – it sure makes up for in soul. The street-inspired menu of tacos and snacks features native Australian ingredients, like the al pastor pork shoulder tacos with saltbush morita salsa and guacamole with lemon myrtle oil.

Other menu highlights include cochinita pibil tacos with slow-cooked pulled pork, pickled onions and saltbush morita salsa; beef birria with 12-hour slow cooked brisket, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and kunzea (a native Australian plant) salsa verde; and Tasmanian octopus with chimichurri, confit onions and potato.

Diaz says, “The best of Mexican gastronomy is inspired by ideas developed by the Indigenous communities and ancestors of the country. I have crafted a menu that honours these flavours and traditions, and we celebrate our union with the Australian community by complementing these recipes with native Australian ingredients to create a unique fusion that brings these roots together.”

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Nativo will be slinging a special menu over the five days (May 2-6) with a taco flight of four tacos costing $30. We’re talking duck carnitas; broccolini taco; beef birria taco; and a cochinita pibil taco. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to us.

And in case you need any more reason to come on down, Nativo is also offering up puppy tacos during the Cinco de Mayo Fair for your furry best friend. The pup-friendly chicken tacos will be free if you bring them along on Thursday, or $3 any other day during Cinco de Mayo. Now that’s what we’re tacoing about.

