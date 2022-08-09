Sydney
Oxford and Foley

  • Restaurants
  • Woollahra
Time Out says

A huge drinking, dining and creative precinct is reinvigorating the historical Oxford Street in Darlinghurst

Located at 60-120 Oxford Street, Oxford and Foley is reinvigorating the street life of the historic precinct, famous for its LGBTQIA+ heritage, awesome bars and funky fashion boutiques, with an exciting new workplace, retail, creative and dining precinct. Slated to open in 2023, works are already underway on the massive three block space.

Alongside existing retailers and creative spaces like the Oxford Art Factory, Sandoitchi, Eternity Playhouse, Brix Distillery, Shady Pines Saloon, and Chaco Ramen, the new precinct will have a 75-room luxury hotel, a swathe of new restaurants and bars, and plenty of places to shop 'til you drop.

This new development will respectfully integrate into the existing Darlinghurst surrounds while injecting new working, creative, and hospitality spaces to the area. It's just the latest in a huge revamp that has been spreading across the city, where precincts in historical spaces have been cropping up. Oxford and Foley join the ranks of Quay Quarter, 25 Martin Place, Barangaroo, and YCK Laneways, to name just a few.

Want to check out the best things happening in Sydney this weekend? We've made a handy list for that.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
60-120 Oxford Street
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.oxfordandfoley.com.au
