The bars of Sydney’s CBD nightlife precinct YCK Laneways

The bar scene in Sydney’s CBD is stronger than ever before, and perhaps nowhere more so than amongst the collection of watering holes along York, Clarence and Kent Streets. In fact, the calibre of drinking dens in this corner of the inner city is so high that it was renamed in 2021, becoming the YCK Laneways. This nightlife and entertainment precinct is a one-stop destination for a great time out on the town, where you’ll find world-class cocktails, yummy bar snacks and some of the best vibes in the whole damn city. And if you really want to make a night of it, book in to stay at YCK Laneway's official accommodation partner, Little National.

