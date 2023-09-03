Spend a dazzling evening in Paris at this new CBD French bistro

Time Out says

A new French bistro is now open in Sydney’s CBD – and it looks pretty special. Located on the ground floor of QT Sydney in the famed Gowings building, and right next door to the glittering State Theatre, Parlour boasts the same stunning renaissance-inspired architecture as its neighbour.

The dazzling neo-French bistro is fronted by renowned chef Sean Connolly of Gowings, and chef Kenny Radegonde from Felix. These two have their finger on the pulse when it comes to all things French and delicious fare. Expect to find a premium French avant-garde offering, with dishes like a twice-baked soufflé with comté cheese; prawn cocktails with gem lettuce, blush mayo and salmon caviar; and grilled fish of the day with herb beurre blanc, made from butter and white wine. Feeling adventurous? There’s crumbed lamb's brains with anchovy mayo, too.

For theater-goers, there’s a late-night menu for when the red curtain closes and you’re hungry. Our pick? The drool-worthy raclette cheese jaffle.

Connolly says: “I get shivers talking about the technicality of French cooking. It’s thoughtful food that takes three days to get to the plate. If I was a film director, Parlour is what a French restaurant would feel like. The venue feels like an evening in Paris.”

We also love the sound of the 350-strong French and Australian wine list, with an all female team of sommeliers headed up by Samantha Belt.

Parlour will stay open until 2am on weekends, which will surely be a welcome haunt for night owls of the city.

So, if you like your baguette buttered and snails on your plate, then we reckon Parlour should be next on your culinary hit-list.