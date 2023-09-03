Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Parlour

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  1. Raclette on toast
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Chicken live pate, prawn cocktail and baguette
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Crepe suzette
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Parlour restaurant
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Steak tartare
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Garlic Snails
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Spend a dazzling evening in Paris at this new CBD French bistro

A new French bistro is now open in Sydney’s CBD – and it looks pretty special. Located on the ground floor of QT Sydney in the famed Gowings building, and right next door to the glittering State Theatre, Parlour boasts the same stunning renaissance-inspired architecture as its neighbour.

The dazzling neo-French bistro is fronted by renowned chef Sean Connolly of Gowings, and chef Kenny Radegonde from Felix. These two have their finger on the pulse when it comes to all things French and delicious fare. Expect to find a premium French avant-garde offering, with dishes like a twice-baked soufflé with comté cheese; prawn cocktails with gem lettuce, blush mayo and salmon caviar; and grilled fish of the day with herb beurre blanc, made from butter and white wine. Feeling adventurous? There’s crumbed lamb's brains with anchovy mayo, too. 

For theater-goers, there’s a late-night menu for when the red curtain closes and you’re hungry. Our pick? The drool-worthy raclette cheese jaffle.

Connolly says: “I get shivers talking about the technicality of French cooking. It’s thoughtful food that takes three days to get to the plate. If I was a film director, Parlour is what a French restaurant would feel like. The venue feels like an evening in Paris.”

We also love the sound of the 350-strong French and Australian wine list, with an all female team of sommeliers headed up by Samantha Belt. 

Parlour will stay open until 2am on weekends, which will surely be a welcome haunt for night owls of the city.

So, if you like your baguette buttered and snails on your plate, then we reckon Parlour should be next on your culinary hit-list.

These are the best restaurants in Sydney right now

We've rounded up the finest French restaurants in Sydney

In the CBD? Here's our guide to the best places to eat and drink

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
QT Sydney
49 Market St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun-Moon 6.30am-10pm; Tue-Thur 6.30am-midnight; Fri-Sat 6.30am-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.