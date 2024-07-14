Subscribe
A pasta with pipis at Pino's Vino e Cucina
Photograph: Supplied/Pino's Vino e Cucina
Pino's Vino e Cucina al Mare

Cronulla is gaining a coastal trattoria housed in a beautiful 1908-built former church, from the team behind Alexandria’s Pino's Vino e Cucina

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Pino's Vino e Cucina al Mare, the second coastal iteration of Alexandria’s beloved trattoria Pino's Vino e Cucina, is opening just a few minutes from Cronulla Beach on Saturday, August 10. Al Mare means "by the sea" in Italian, a nod to its location on Surf Road inside a 1908-built former church and community library that’s cloaked in trailing ivy. While chef-owner Matteo Margiotta’s (ex-Garfish, Cottage Point Inn) first venture was an ode to his family home in Rome, the Sutherland Shire local says Pino's Vino e Cucina al Mare was inspired by his idyllic family holidays spent by the seaside in Puglia. So, expect lots of fresh seafood, hand-made pastas and a breezy vibe.

“This restaurant reminds me of the best memories from 2021 when my wife and two daughters visited Puglia for my brother’s wedding,” Margiotta says. “We rented a beautiful house by the sea for three weeks. This is the feeling I want our Cronulla restaurant to have.”

Leading the kitchen at Pino's Vino e Cucina al Mare is executive chef Cristiano Patacca, formerly of Otto and Est. Standouts of the opening menu include things like a mixed seafood platter, lobster pasta, pici cacio e pepe and build-your-own charcuterie platters with Italian cheese, salumi and antipasti.

The 190-seater space, which was designed in collaboration with friend and designer Nic Graham (who is behind QT Hotel Sydney’s quirks), features a colour palette of olive greens, handmade tiles from Italy, terracotta light fixtures and more than 1,700 wine bottles in the private dining room. Plus, there’s a stylish back-lit bar for aperitivos post-swim. Speaking of drinks, we’re told the wine list will be extensive, backed up with fruit-forward signature cocktails.

And while you will still need your wetsuit in the surf come August, with the opening of Bobbys, Fior, and soon, Pino's Vino e Cucina al Mare, The Shire’s food scene is heating up.

