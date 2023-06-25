Time Out says

Two of Sydney’s greats are teaming up for this new venture that’s all about fresh produce, delicious flavours and banging sweets

What do you get when you combine two award-winning chefs, fresh produce the colour of the rainbow, some of Sydney’s best pastries and a sweet little spot in Rosebery? Enter, Salma’s Canteen, the brand new venture by Michael Rantissi of Kepos Street Kitchen and Andy Bowdy of Saga, which is swinging open its doors on Wednesday, July 12.

Sydney let out a collective sigh when Enmore Road’s beloved treat store Saga closed permanently last month. Thankfully, Bowdy and his 11/10 pastry goods will be back at Salma’s Canteen, along with Rantissi’s daily changing seasonal salads and veggies, with produce sourced from Carriageworks Farmers’ Market.

The duo, who first worked together 18 years ago when Rantissi was a mentor to Bowdy, wanted to work together again and, along with their partners, create a one-stop shop for people who love food, cooking, eating and sharing. And while Salma is named after Rantissi’s mum, they reckon we all have someone in our lives who loves to feed.

“Everyone who loves food has a Salma in their life – a feeder and nourisher who brings people together to eat and talk, sending them home piled with leftovers,” says Rantissi. “Salma’s Canteen is the new Salma in your life – a one-stop shop that’s part kitchen, part takeaway, part diner, and part shop.”

As well as salads, expect pastries, cakes and treats by Bowdy, including a salted honey tart; yuzu cheesecake; savoury puff pastry tarts topped with seasonal vegetables; and passionfruit and fennel seed palmiers. Plus, a deli-section with loaded sangas and dips.

“I started out my career 18 years ago at Pink Salt, working under Michael, so to open a place together is pretty awesome,” says Bowdy. “Michael and I have very similar philosophies in terms of food – we both love fresh, vibrant food and celebrating ingredients that are in season. Salma’s Canteen is a food wonderland where you can buy and eat amazing food made with the best ingredients.”

Salma's Canteen will feature a handful of indoor and outdoor seats, and if you’re on the go, you can order takeaway.

