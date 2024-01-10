Time Out says

Icebergs Dining Room and Bar restauranter Maurice Terzini and son have opened an easy breezy Italian haven, serving (you guessed it) killer snacks and Euro vino

Maurice Terzini – the founder and owner of Sydney icon, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar – has teamed up with his son Sylvester to open Snack Kitchen, a pint-sized eatery and bar found on Potts Point’s Macleay Street. An ode to the small plates enjoyed throughout Italy, Snack Kitchen’s sees Terzini return to his roots, serving the delicious food of his parent’s home country.

So, expect salty, crunchy, umami bites, like fresh baguettes with olives and anchovies; prosciutto with sweet and juicy melon; and mortadella with chilli oil. If you’re keen to settle in, Snack Kitchen’s larger plates look like market-fresh fish crudo; Harry’s bar carpaccio (named after Venice’s famous restaurant); braised beans with chickpeas, ricotta; and fritto misto (fried seafood and vegetables) with sauce gribiche and lemon.

Terzini said on his new venture: “A kitchen of simple ingredients but rich in flavour. After steering some big ships, I feel as if I’m going back to the start of my career with a simple concept, it’s coming full circle.”

As well as Icebergs, the other big ship Terzini may be referring to is the new and improved Jacksons on George – home to the classy and swish Bistro George – which he reopened as one part of new Sydney hospitality group, DTL Entertainment.

Like the food, the drinks menu at Snack Kitchen is very much Italian- and European-leaning, with the classics gracing the pages, from Negronis to Martinis, Spritzes to Garibaldis. There’s a selection of aperitif and digestif bitters, and wines from Australia and Europe.

Whether you’re keen for an aperitivo before a show, a relaxed dinner with friends or a nightcap on your way home, we reckon Snack Kitchen is what European summer dreams are made of.

