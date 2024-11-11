Not many can name former US President Barack Obama and actress Natalie Portman as celebrities you have fed. Chef Roberto Garcia can. He’s also worked at Saffire Freycinet in Tassie and as head chef at the award-winning Alpha restaurant. Lucky for us, he’s now launched his passion project with co-owner Umesh Datwani right here in Sydney. Say hola to San Pancho.

This new venture is all about bringing Mexican street food to Sydneysiders at affordable prices. So if you’re longing for those tacos you ate in Tulum or dreaming of the molotes you munched on in Cozumel, you don’t need to book a plane ticket to Mexico – just head to Marrickville.

Chef Garcia says: “San Pancho is a project close to my heart, which was probably born when I started helping out at my grandmother’s fonda [small tavern] in Mexico as a kid.”

The menu at San Pancho veers away from the standard Tex-Mex fare we’ve grown weary of. Instead, there’s a range of street eats that Mexicans crave, featuring bold flavours and fresh ingredients.

Try the chilaquiles, a distant cousin of nachos and the ultimate comfort food made with crisp tortilla chips topped with house-made salsa, cheese and your choice of asado chicken, arrachera beef, or the vegan option of baked tofu and capsicum for you plant-based folks.

Hungry for more? Their arrachera beef taco gives you beer-marinated beef with a zesty splash of orange and oregano, topped with fresh guac and pico de gallo, all wrapped up in a warm corn tortilla. And let’s not forget the enchiladas Suizas – rolled tortillas filled with goodness, covered in melted cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeño.

The interiors of San Pancho resemble a 1970s Mexican taqueria with dual-coloured walls and an open kitchen where you can watch the action. Everything is made in-house, from the salsas to the beverages. Don’t miss the agua frescas in three flavours: tamarind, horchata and Jamaica. They’ll also serve a refreshing cocktail called Cantarito made with cucumber, fresh lime and mint served in a clay pot.

If you’re in the mood for Mexican without the airfare, head to San Pancho in Marrickville – the tostadas are waiting! We're pretty sure Obama would approve.

