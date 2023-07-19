Time Out says

The lords at A.P Bakery have opened up another store in the city and we are absolutely here for it

It’s a good time to be a carb lover: legendary A.P Bakery has opened up another sweet new spot smack back in the city, and yes, we’re on our way to get a treat.

Located on Barrack Street, A.P Place joins A.P’s four other killer outposts: banging bakery and café found on the rooftop of Surry Hills’ Paramount House; a tiny but mighty bakery in Newtown; a stall at the Carriageworks Market; and most recently, the food at Marrickville brewery Wildflower Brewing and Blending.

The bakery – which is by an all-star team including Ping Jin Ng (Paramount House, Golden Age, Paramount House Hotel), Russell Beard (Reuben Hills, Paramount Coffee Project, Paramount House Hotel), chef Mat Lindsay (Ester, Poly) and head baker Dougal Muffet – has gained a cult following for its seriously good baked goods. Think a picture-perfect quince, ricotta and rosemary danish; croissants stuffed to the brim with LP's Quality Meats ham with gruyere cheese; and crispy AF bacon on a fermented potato ciabatta with hot sauce and curry leaf butter (drool). The team are big on sustainability, work directly with farmers and producers, and mill the grains of flour themselves in Darlinghurst. Pretty cool.

The all-day menu includes yum things like Tokyo-style egg and cheese sangas; salt and vinegar hash browns; porchetta on rolls; strawberries and ricotta on sourdough; and roast chook sangas with pistachio pesto and green zhug (a spicy Middle Eastern sauce). Pizzas, tip-top fresh bread, croissants and other sweet snacks are available too.

Is A.P Bakery taking over Sydney one delicious sandwich at a time? Probably. Are we here for it? Absolutely.

