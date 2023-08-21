Time Out says

Darlinghurst will soon score a 120-seat bar with a farm-to-glass ethos, with Australia’s former best bartender and a Bondi Icebergs chef at the helm

Renowned for its striking scarlet colour, the waratah is one of Australia's best known native flowers (it's also the floral emblem of New South Wales). The name waratah comes from the Eora word 'warada', which means 'beautiful' or 'seen from afar'.

It’s a fitting name for a new neighbourhood bar that’s slated to open in Darlinghurst this November, which aims to tell the story of modern Australia through the connection between growers, Indigenous communities, sustainability and seasonality. The Waratah will source the majority of its produce from First Nations growers and NSW farmers, with a farm-to-glass ethos.

It’s not just the name that we like the sounds of: the Waratah is the first venture by new Sydney group Pollen Hospitality, founded by Australia’s former Best Bartender Evan Stroeve (ex Re., Bulletin Place, the Baxter Inn and Shady Pines Saloon) and Cynthia Litster. The duo have brought on Alex Prichard (executive chef at Bondi Icebergs Dining Room and Bar) to steer the ship. Talk about an exciting line-up.

Located on the corner of Liverpool and Victoria Street in the vibrant and leafy suburb, the Waratah will seat 120 across two floors, with three separate offerings.

On the ground floor you’ll find a charming public bar tinged with nostalgia, serving riffs on classic pub fare. Upstairs will be the terrace bar, which will focus on killer cocktails and share plates. And there will also be an open-air courtyard, where you can knock back drinks in the afternoon sun.

Litster says: “Our mission is simple – to create a space that resonates with the lively pulse of the Australian heart – where the spirits are high, the ambiance is laid-back and the experience promises to be nothing short of a very, very good time.”

This is something we can absolutely get behind.

