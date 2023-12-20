Time Out says

The team behind one of Sydney’s best cafés, Soulmate in Newtown, have paddled over to Petersham to open their latest café called Splash. Located at the Fanny Durack Aquatic Centre in Petersham – and right next door to Petersham Park – the sunny spot offers the best of pool-and-grass-side worlds.



Drawing inspiration from the kiosks and milk bars from the good old days, Splash’s menu has droplets of nostalgia all over it. Think chip butties with golden chips on thick white bread (add curry sauce if you dare); roast chicken and gravy rolls; and fresh salad sambos the colours of the rainbow.

Plus, there's fish ’n’ chips, cheese burgers and toasties, and the usual suspects (bacon and egg rolls, house made muesli) for brekkie. To drink, there’s filter coffee, an oat milk cold brew spiked with cinnamon and maple; green smoothies, and milkshakes if you’re feeling like a sweet treat (we always are).

Keen to sit in the park? Grab a rug from the team at Splash and get your chip butties and milkshakes to go. And there’s a playground right out the front, making this café a cracking spot to bring the gang.

Swim on over and come check Splash out – BYO goggles.

