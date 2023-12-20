Sydney
Chicken and salad sambo at Splash
Photograph: Supplied/Splash
Time Out says

With chip butties, salad sambos, killer pythons and creamy milkshakes, Petersham’s newest poolside café has nostalgia splashed all over it

The team behind one of Sydney’s best cafés, Soulmate in Newtown, have paddled over to Petersham to open their latest café called Splash. Located at the Fanny Durack Aquatic Centre in Petersham – and right next door to Petersham Park – the sunny spot offers the best of pool-and-grass-side worlds.

Drawing inspiration from the kiosks and milk bars from the good old days, Splash’s menu has droplets of nostalgia all over it. Think chip butties with golden chips on thick white bread (add curry sauce if you dare); roast chicken and gravy rolls; and fresh salad sambos the colours of the rainbow.

Plus, there's fish ’n’ chips, cheese burgers and toasties, and the usual suspects (bacon and egg rolls, house made muesli) for brekkie. To drink, there’s filter coffee, an oat milk cold brew spiked with cinnamon and maple; green smoothies, and milkshakes if you’re feeling like a sweet treat (we always are).

Keen to sit in the park? Grab a rug from the team at Splash and get your chip butties and milkshakes to go. And there’s a playground right out the front, making this café a cracking spot to bring the gang.

Swim on over and come check Splash out – BYO goggles.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best cafés in Sydney right now

Feel like a dip? Check out our guide to the best ocean pools in Sydney

Want something fun to do? Have a look at our guide to the top things on this weekend

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
2A Station St
Fanny Durack Aquatic Centre
Sydney
2049
Contact:
View Website
0447 450 848
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6:30am-3pm
