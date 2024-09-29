Get your freak on at Marrickville’s funky and homely new all-day eatery

In terms of breakfast heartthrobs, porridge isn’t usually at the top. Ripper big breakfasts, yes; fluffy ricotta hotcakes, perhaps; avo on toast, for sure. But not oats. Though that’s about to change, thanks to the rich and nourishing porridge at Superfreak, a new all-day cafe now open in Marrickville. The spot comes from Michael Ico and Daniel Harrison, the team behind Newtown’s Soulmate and Petersham’s Splash. Think: oat, rye and buckwheat porridge sweetened with brown sugar, balanced with tart poached rhubarb, and topped with a knob of melted butter. Word on the street is it’s the best damn porridge you’ll ever taste.

And that’s largely thanks to Michaela Johanssen, the founder of dreamy events and catering company Aplenty, who helped create the menu with the guys. Enjoy your lunch or breakfast in the 30-seat space, or get it takeaway and eat in the sunshine at Enmore Park across the road.

Other menu highlights include an English muffin with jammy eggs, Comté cheese, mayo, coriander and shallot; fresh, zippy salads the colour of the rainbow; and a brekky plate made up of jammy eggs, Comté, radish, pickled veg, whipped butter, strawberry jam and Danish rye. Super hungry? Go for their take on the meatball sub, stacked with Emilio's Butcher pork and fennel meatballs, chard, garlic aioli and bread and butter pickles on Fabbrica’s focaccia.

Drinks-wise, Single O is supplying the beans, and there’s filter and batch brew from Artificer Coffee. Want to try something fun? Go for the adaptogen hot choc with cocoa, medicinal mushrooms, honey, oat milk and cinnamon.

Decked out in a green, golden, and brown colour palette, Superfreak is warm and nostalgic, with ’70s-style seating, antique lights, and a record player spinning vinyl hits. Redfern’s award-winning YSG Studio is behind the cool fit-out.

“We had the idea for a more nourishing cafe when we looked at what Marrickville was really doing with their time and where we think the suburb is heading,” said Ico. “Superfreak is our most sophisticated project yet, and it’s supposed to feel like an almost-otherworldly distraction from the everyday.”

So, what are you waiting for? Come get your freak on (and order the porridge).

