The best Italian providores in Sydney

What to buy: olives

Deli Mercato’s olives are the right blend of Italian origins and Australian hard work. Owner Nancy Rafanaci Murdica brings them to Sydney all the way from Gaeta, in the central Italian region of Latio, near Rome, and then marinates them in the deli. If it’s not olives that you’re after, Deli Mercato offers one of Sydney’s most comprehensive displays of Italian produce in Australia, from tuna to Panettone, plus famous biscotti brands like Mulino Bianco. They even stock Italian cleaning products. Why? Because, in Nancy’s words, ‘people need to feel at home even when they’re on the other side of the world and their favourite brands from back home play a huge part in achieving that’.