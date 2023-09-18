Time Out says

A sprawling seafood palace has opened in the former Golden Century site, serving up yum cha, live seafood and late-night dining fun

A 600-seat Cantonese restaurant with traditional yum cha, live seafood and late-night dining is now open in the former Golden Century digs. If you’ve been missing the legendary restaurant (we sure have), then we reckon the Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant may fill that dumpling-shaped hole in your heart.

The sprawling three-level restaurant is the second venue from the Royal Group, joining Royal Pavilion on Sussex Street. Live seafood is a focus of the Royal, with 24 live seafood tanks housing live lobsters, crabs, coral trouts and more.

Expect Cantonese classics including lobster noodles with ginger and shallots; Peking duck with pancakes; Singapore chilli crab; and – yes – pippies in XO sauce.

A whole floor is dedicated to what’s possibly the world’s best food group: yum cha. Come for trollies dishing up plump prawn har gau, pork with black beans, juicy siu mai, and finish with mango pancakes and egg tarts (we’ll take five, please).

For hungry night owls, the Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant is open until 3am on Thursdays to Saturdays – perfect for an after-the-pub snack, or if you’ve just finished work (hi, chefs).

