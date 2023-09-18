Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Haymarket
  1. The dining room of The Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Dumplings at The Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

A sprawling seafood palace has opened in the former Golden Century site, serving up yum cha, live seafood and late-night dining fun

A 600-seat Cantonese restaurant with traditional yum cha, live seafood and late-night dining is now open in the former Golden Century digs. If you’ve been missing the legendary restaurant (we sure have), then we reckon the Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant may fill that dumpling-shaped hole in your heart.

The sprawling three-level restaurant is the second venue from the Royal Group, joining Royal Pavilion on Sussex Street. Live seafood is a focus of the Royal, with 24 live seafood tanks housing live lobsters, crabs, coral trouts and more.

Expect Cantonese classics including lobster noodles with ginger and shallots; Peking duck with pancakes; Singapore chilli crab; and – yes – pippies in XO sauce.

A whole floor is dedicated to what’s possibly the world’s best food group: yum cha. Come for trollies dishing up plump prawn har gau, pork with black beans, juicy siu mai, and finish with mango pancakes and egg tarts (we’ll take five, please).

For hungry night owls, the Royal Palace Seafood Restaurant is open until 3am on Thursdays to Saturdays – perfect for an after-the-pub snack, or if you’ve just finished work (hi, chefs).

RECOMMENDED:

Love yum cha? Here is our guide to the best ones in the city

These are the best restaurants in Sydney

Out at night? Check out the top late night dining spots in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
393-399 Sussex St
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 10am-11pm; Thu 10am-3am; Fri-Sat 9.30am-3am; Sun 9.30am-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.