Wheelchair accessible restaurants in Sydney

Wheelchair access isn't just a matter of finding venues without stairs: the venue also has to have circulation space, appropriate table height, and accessible bathrooms, among other things. Dignity of access is also a concern, since lots of nominally accessible venues require you to navigate through grungy back entrances, service corridors, goods and services elevators, or hydraulic stair lifts prone to breaking down.

All of the restaurants on this list have accessible bathrooms, and all of them are accessible via the front door. Whether you’re sightseeing or a Sydney local, this list of ten wheelchair accessible restaurants has something for everyone.

