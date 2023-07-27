Time Out says

Millennials, we’re all going through it right now. Whether it’s suffering from deep nostalgia for what was, not getting Taylor Swift tickets, or the simple, cursed fact that dating apps exist – there’s a lot to deal with right now.

Thankfully, for all Sydney-dwelling millennials, there’s a solution to at least one of the above problems. Enter: Meet Market.

Despite its slightly concerning name (there shouldn’t be any raw steaks on the cards), this IRL mixer event is for all straight singles aged between 25 and 40 in the Emerald City, and it honestly looks pretty cool.

In this legitimate romantic reality, you won’t have to swipe – like, at all. Everything is going down in the rather luxe setting of Noir Sydney at 163 Oxford Street on Thursday, July 27, and we are told that a burlesque dancer, live DJ and a team of expert matchmakers will all be on the ground, working their sparkly, cupid-like magic. With specially designed ice-breaker events meant to kick everything off, you can rest assured that there won’t be too many awkward silences during the night. This will be backed up by the fleet of matchmakers, who will allegedly be flitting around all night assisting guests, and offering up meaningful and personalised advice that will be tailored to you, and you alone. We’re into it.

With this particular event comprising 50 per cent men and 50 per cent women (we’re told that more events are on the cards for LGBTQIA+ folks, single parents and over 40’s), only 350 people will be allowed in.

How does it work?

Basically – you can’t just buy a ticket and rock up, but rather you register by clicking here. Once you’re accepted, you’ll be sent an invitation – and then asked to buy your ticket. Due to limited spaces, not everyone will be accepted, so prepare for the possibility of having to wait for next time. PSA: The dress code is 'Date Night'. We'll leave that with you.

Give your thumbs a rest, millennials. This one’s for you.

