Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Greens Super Market

  • Shopping
  • Newtown
  1. Greens Super Market
    Photograph: Supplied/Greens
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Some fresh fruit and veg
    Photograph: Dan Cristian Pădureț
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

A solar-powered plant-based supermarket, Greens is committed to affordable prices and zero waste

It’s a good time to love vegetables, as Greens Super Market, the biggest plant-based supermarket in the country, is now open on Enmore Road in Newtown.

Greens is stocked with more than 3,000 products, including quality fresh produce, freshly baked bread and household items, plus plant-based brands that you can’t get anywhere else, so you can do all your shopping in the one go.

And the prices are reasonable too, with founder Sophia Stewart-Kasimba along with her partner and Greens CEO Peter Varvaressos saying they are committed to making a plant-based lifestyle affordable for all.

That’s not all you can feel good about: Greens is completely powered by solar energy, decked out with 62 solar panels and batteries on site to store its own energy and reduce its carbon footprint.

Time Out writer Melissa Woodley checked out Greens on the opening weekend and said there’s a lot to love about it.

“It makes shopping easy and accessible, because you’ve got everything in one space,” says Woodley.

"The best part is that the prices were comparable to the supermarkets prices. I saw avos for $1.50 each and half a cabbage for $2.”

Need a hand shopping? Choose the green shopping basket, and someone from the team will come on by. (There's a black one too, if you're happy to browse solo.)

Greens is committed to becoming a 100 per cent zero food waste supermarket by December 2024. An in-house production facility turns fresh produce into ready-meals including sandwiches, rice paper rolls, poke bowls and hot pies. Leftover produce is repurposed through Greens’ own ‘home brand’. And whatever else is left over – and safe for animal consumption – will be donated to Zambi Wildlife Retreat, a sanctuary for retired show animals (yep, we're melting like plant-based butter over here).

Keep your eyes peeled, the team will also be opening up two new plant-based restaurants next door to Greens, including a sushi train and teppanyaki bar, later this year. And, bring your water bottle – Greens is offering free sparkling and still water for all customers.

Recommended:

These are the best vegan restaurants in Sydney

Check out the ten best op shops in Sydney

These are the most sustainable restaurants, bars and cafés in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
61 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9am-9m
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.