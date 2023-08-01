Time Out says

It’s a good time to love vegetables, as Greens Super Market, the biggest plant-based supermarket in the country, is now open on Enmore Road in Newtown.

Greens is stocked with more than 3,000 products, including quality fresh produce, freshly baked bread and household items, plus plant-based brands that you can’t get anywhere else, so you can do all your shopping in the one go.

And the prices are reasonable too, with founder Sophia Stewart-Kasimba along with her partner and Greens CEO Peter Varvaressos saying they are committed to making a plant-based lifestyle affordable for all.

That’s not all you can feel good about: Greens is completely powered by solar energy, decked out with 62 solar panels and batteries on site to store its own energy and reduce its carbon footprint.

Time Out writer Melissa Woodley checked out Greens on the opening weekend and said there’s a lot to love about it.

“It makes shopping easy and accessible, because you’ve got everything in one space,” says Woodley.

"The best part is that the prices were comparable to the supermarkets prices. I saw avos for $1.50 each and half a cabbage for $2.”

Need a hand shopping? Choose the green shopping basket, and someone from the team will come on by. (There's a black one too, if you're happy to browse solo.)

Greens is committed to becoming a 100 per cent zero food waste supermarket by December 2024. An in-house production facility turns fresh produce into ready-meals including sandwiches, rice paper rolls, poke bowls and hot pies. Leftover produce is repurposed through Greens’ own ‘home brand’. And whatever else is left over – and safe for animal consumption – will be donated to Zambi Wildlife Retreat, a sanctuary for retired show animals (yep, we're melting like plant-based butter over here).

Keep your eyes peeled, the team will also be opening up two new plant-based restaurants next door to Greens, including a sushi train and teppanyaki bar, later this year. And, bring your water bottle – Greens is offering free sparkling and still water for all customers.

Recommended: