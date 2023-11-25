Time Out says

Summer is setting in, and if you’re planning on hitting one of Sydney’s beaches this weekend, it might be worth swinging by Westfield Bondi Junction en route. In an attempt to “ban bad SPF”, the team behind the high-end sunscreen brand Ultra Violette will be slinging free bottles of their Fave Fluid™ SPF50+ Ultralight SKINSCREEN™ to 300 Sydneysiders.

The activation is popping up between 10am and 6pm on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25 – and the first 300 visitors who hand over an empty bottle of SPF (minimum size 50ml) will be rewarded with a full sized Fave Fluid SPF50+ 75mL for free. If you miss the boat (or forget your empty bottle), you’ll still be able to grab a sample and an iced doughnut – and might just have to swing by Sephora on your way out to pick up a bottle of Ultra Violette’s silky stuff.

