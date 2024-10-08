If the Olympic spirit has inspired you to take up a new sport, this new social pickleball tournament might be the answer – the four-player paddle game is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and there’s a new way to get involved in Sydney. After round one of their first-ever social pickleball tournament sold out, Barangaroo’s social lunchtime tournament is back – with registration open now. The best news? It’s free – but you’ll want to sign up fast to secure a spot.

Open to players of all skill levels and pickleball experience, the social tournament will kick off on Tuesday, August 20 to and run until Tuesday, October 8. The 20-minute games will take place between 12pm and 2pm every Tuesday and Wednesday, with specific times assigned each week based on who you’re up against. Each game will comprise two eight-minute halves and a two minute break for you to regroup with your teammate. With prizes each week going to the team having the most fun (as well as to the winners), you don’t need to be the most athletic to come out on top – that’s a competitive edge we can get around.

What’s next for you? Register with a partner or individually (you’ll be paired up if you register solo), and wait for your first game to be assigned.

The tournament is open to anyone aged 18 and above. You can learn more and register over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do in Sydney, travel inspo, food and more, straight to your inbox.



Want a different style of workout? These are Sydney’s best gyms.

Prefer to pound the pavements? These are the best run clubs in Sydney.

Keen on a little less cardio? Check out our guide to the best easy day hikes in Sydney.