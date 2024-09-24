Ever since Australia’s first infrared sauna studio opened in Bondi in 2016, the infrared movement has been picking up momentum – with sauna studios opening up across the city and beyond. And while there’s a lot to be said for lying down in an infrared-heated box, moving your body while infrared works its magic is arguably a more effective use of your time. Now, thanks to a new, out-of-the-box fitness studio, Sydneysiders can do exactly that.

Joy In Movement (J.I.M) is a first-of-its-kind fitness concept: with a range of workouts held in red-toned rooms heated to 40 degrees by infrared technology.



“I wanted to create a workout that people who don’t like gyms would enjoy: no mirrors, no judgemental coaches, just a space for movement that feels good,” explains J.I.M founder Jarad Hobbs, whose mission is to make fitness “accessible, enjoyable, and holistic.”

Rather than being led by a coach, you’ll find screens talking you through the workout steps, meaning you won’t have to worry about what you look like – just move your body and enjoy the process. And while that alone might be enough to get you across the line, it’s J.I.M’s infrared-heated workout spaces that really set the brand apart – giving you all the benefits of an infrared sauna (which range from improved circulation to brighter skin) on top of your workout. The short-format classes range from Pilates to yoga to functional training, with a timetable that suits all schedules.

After first trialling the format at his Cronulla gym, Hobbs has now opened nine J.I.M locations across the city, with a further seven sold and 15 reserved locations. Right now, you’ll find J.I.M studios in Bangor, Bella Vista, Bondi Junction, Caringbah, Glenhaven, Ramsgate, Seaforth, Tallawong and West Pennant Hills.

Heads up: things will get sweaty. You can learn more and book a session over here

