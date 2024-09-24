Subscribe
Joy In Movement
Photograph: Supplied | Joy In Movement
  • Sport and fitness | Gyms
  • Bondi Junction

Joy In Movement

Australia's first infrared sauna workout has landed in Sydney – with infrared-heated classes that will leave you feeling really, really good

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Ever since Australia’s first infrared sauna studio opened in Bondi in 2016, the infrared movement has been picking up momentum – with sauna studios opening up across the city and beyond. And while there’s a lot to be said for lying down in an infrared-heated box, moving your body while infrared works its magic is arguably a more effective use of your time. Now, thanks to a new, out-of-the-box fitness studio, Sydneysiders can do exactly that. 

Joy In Movement (J.I.M) is a first-of-its-kind fitness concept: with a range of workouts held in red-toned rooms heated to 40 degrees by infrared technology.

“I wanted to create a workout that people who don’t like gyms would enjoy: no mirrors, no judgemental coaches, just a space for movement that feels good,” explains J.I.M founder Jarad Hobbs, whose mission is to make fitness “accessible, enjoyable, and holistic.”

Rather than being led by a coach, you’ll find screens talking you through the workout steps, meaning you won’t have to worry about what you look like – just move your body and enjoy the process. And while that alone might be enough to get you across the line, it’s J.I.M’s infrared-heated workout spaces that really set the brand apart – giving you all the benefits of an infrared sauna (which range from improved circulation to brighter skin) on top of your workout. The short-format classes range from Pilates to yoga to functional training, with a timetable that suits all schedules. 

After first trialling the format at his Cronulla gym, Hobbs has now opened nine J.I.M locations across the city, with a further seven sold and 15 reserved locations. Right now, you’ll find J.I.M studios in Bangor, Bella Vista, Bondi Junction, Caringbah, Glenhaven, Ramsgate, Seaforth, Tallawong and West Pennant Hills.

Heads up: things will get sweaty. You can learn more and book a session over here

Details

Address
Shop 3
350 Oxford Street
Bondi Junction
Sydney
2024
