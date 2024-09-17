NRL Grand Final day is all about spectacle. There will be the Big Games (the women's then the men's GFs), there's entertainment by Big Stars (this year it's the Kid Laroi), and now the NRL is planning to introduce a brand-new spectacle on NRL Grand Final day: a 100-metre sprint race between Rugby League’s fastest players.

The idea was reportedly floated by former player, now Channel 9 commentator, Brad Fittler, who reckons this contest has the potential to elevate the Grand Final day experience – and will end the debate on who the fastest player in League is.

The idea for the race is that it'd be a "dash for cash" – so with less than three weeks until Grand Final day at Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 6, the NRL is working to secure a sponsor in time to ensure sufficient prize money so the game's big (fast) names take part.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo shared the concept with the League’s 17 clubs, and everyone was on board with the idea; with some club execs even dubbing it a “Mini Olympics”.

While the nitty-gritty details still need to be ironed out, it's possible we'll also be treated to events like a goal-kicking comp and longest kick contest.

Players like Titans’ speedster Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Manly winger Jason Saab, Dolphins’ star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and Bulldogs flyer Josh Addo-Carr are prepping for the sprint.

Khan-Pereira told the SMH, “I’d love to have a race with some of the fastest boys who are up there if the NRL set one up...like Saab and Hammer [Tabuai-Fidow].”

Sprint coach Roger Fabri also thinks it’s a great idea and even made a bold prediction, “The public have been crying out for this for so long…I’d stake my reputation on Saab winning the race. He has worked with me extensively and he understands how to put a race together and hold his composure.”

Just like the AFL’s Grand Final sprint, we hear that players competing in the actual NRL Grand Final men's and women's games won’t be able to compete in the race, to avoid injury for the main event.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

In Sydney for the grand final? Here's our guide to the city's best hotels.

Hungry? Grab a fab cheap eat at one of these Sydney spots.