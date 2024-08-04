The final instalment in Kip Williams’ gothic "cine-theatre" trilogy for Sydney Theatre Company is here – and it’s set to be the most ambitious one yet. First came The Picture of Dorian Gray, which Time Out Sydney hailed as “a reinvention of theatre”. Then came Williams' twist on Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. And now, this boundary-breaking team is set to tackle one of literature's most iconic gothic figures with Dracula.



This mesmerising production combines cutting-edge film technology (both live and pre-recorded) with elaborate stage design to evoke a ruined castle in the Translyvanian wilderness where a tragic figure lurks. Starring the award-winning Zahra Newman (Fences, Julius Caesar) taking on every single role (a lá Eryn Jean Norvill’s legendary turn playing all 26 characters in Dorian Gray) expect a tour de force performance in this epic adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale.



"Zahra is an exceptional, supremely magnetic artist at the absolute peak of her powers,” says Williams. “I have been so fortunate to get to collaborate with her so many times over the last decade and am beyond excited to be working with her again on this Gothic epic, and also to be reuniting with many of my creative collaborators on this final part of the trilogy."



The highly-anticipated production also marks the end of an era, with Williams stepping down from STC following an extraordinary 13 years with the nation’s leading theatre company. He’ll be handing over the reins to a new artistic director at the end of 2024, but not before making plans to take Dracula on the road following its Sydney debut.

Meanwhile, Dorian Gray has gone on to cause a stir on London’s West End, with Sarah Snook picking up an Oliver Award for her turn as Dorian and co; and there's a Broadway transfer now on the cards too. So, don’t miss the chance to be amongst the first to see this latest epic cine-theatre event.



Dracula is playing at Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from July 2 – August 4, 2024. Grab your tickets here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for the best in arts and culture, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: