Time Out says

Expect a little less conversation and a lot more theatricality at this musical biopic about the King of Rock

Ladies, gentlemen, others, we're here to report that Elvis will be in the building this July when Elvis: A Musical Revolution takes over Sydney's State Theatre. Brought to you by the team behind the saucy Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical, Elvis is set to feature dazzling choreography, incredible costumes and plentiful sing-along songs.

The man needs no introduction, but in case you need a quick reminder of what Presley and his legacy have achieved, here's a synopsis: Presley has sold more than one billion records, has been inducted into five Halls of Fame, and holds the record for most hits in the Top 40. More than 60 years after his global debut, his legacy is stronger than ever, and there's a chance the electrifying Baz Luhrmann biopic starring Austin Butler will clean up at the Oscars this year.

So, who's the stud set to portray the king of Rock 'n' Roll himself? That remains to be seen, and a national talent search will commence promptly to cast the music legend. If you think you may have what it takes to play the dark-haired wunderkind, submit an application here.

The music catalogue includes bops like 'Jailhouse Rock', 'Hound Dog', 'Heartbreak Hotel', 'Blue Suede Shoes' and 'Can't Help Falling in Love', among other hits from Presley's legendary discography.

The production will be led by award-winning producer David Venn and produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Feeling all shook up from this news? Join the ticket waitlist here and be among the first to access the best seats when they're released on March 1, 2023.

