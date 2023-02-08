Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Elvis: A Musical Revolution

  • Theatre, Musicals
Singer Elvis Presley singing on stage in front of lights spelling his name.
Photograph: Supplied | Fuller PR
Advertising

Time Out says

Expect a little less conversation and a lot more theatricality at this musical biopic about the King of Rock

Ladies, gentlemen, others, we're here to report that Elvis will be in the building this July when Elvis: A Musical Revolution takes over Sydney's State Theatre. Brought to you by the team behind the saucy Cruel Intentions: the '90s MusicalElvis is set to feature dazzling choreography, incredible costumes and plentiful sing-along songs. 

The man needs no introduction, but in case you need a quick reminder of what Presley and his legacy have achieved, here's a synopsis: Presley has sold more than one billion records, has been inducted into five Halls of Fame, and holds the record for most hits in the Top 40. More than 60 years after his global debut, his legacy is stronger than ever, and there's a chance the electrifying Baz Luhrmann biopic starring Austin Butler will clean up at the Oscars this year

So, who's the stud set to portray the king of Rock 'n' Roll himself? That remains to be seen, and a national talent search will commence promptly to cast the music legend. If you think you may have what it takes to play the dark-haired wunderkind, submit an application here

The music catalogue includes bops like 'Jailhouse Rock', 'Hound Dog', 'Heartbreak Hotel', 'Blue Suede Shoes' and 'Can't Help Falling in Love', among other hits from Presley's legendary discography. 

The production will be led by award-winning producer David Venn and produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises. 

Feeling all shook up from this news? Join the ticket waitlist here and be among the first to access the best seats when they're released on March 1, 2023. 

After more must-see shows? Here are the best and biggest musicals opening in Sydney this year.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
elvisthemusical.com.au/
Address:
Opening hours:
TBC
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!